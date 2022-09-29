Lisbon football plays "our best game by far" By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Sep 29, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lisbon Lions varsity football team beat Wapello in Lisbon Friday, Sept. 23, 46-6. Buy Now Lisbon’s Henry Neymeyer (No. 6) advances the ball down the field in play at home Friday, Sept. 23. --Courtesy photos Jennifer Tischer The Lions had a modest lead of 14-0 at the half, before exploding for 25 points in the third quarter. Wapello scored their solitary goal in the same quarter.Cohen Kamaus, at the quarterback position, had a hand in three touchdowns, with Baylor Speidel scoring two as well. Buy Now Lisbon’s Baylor Speidel (No. 22) looks for an opening to advance the ball in play at home last week against Wapello. --Courtesy photos Jennifer Tischer Ben Morningstar had seven tackles in the game.“I thought we came out and played our best game by far,” said Lions head coach Phil Whitman. Buy Now Lisbon’s Ben Morningstar (No. 14) advances the ball down the field in play last week. --Courtesy photos Jennifer Tischer “Our backs ran hard, and Cohen really threw some good balls to the receivers on offense.The line did a great job blocking, and making holes, and in pass protection. Buy Now Lisbon’s Gage Holub (No. 4) prepares to kick the ball following a touchdown for Lisbon at home last week. --Courtesy photos Jennifer Tischer “Defensively, we tackled so much better than we have all year. I really thought Ben Morningstar and Henry Neymeyer had great games from the linebacker position,” Whitman said.The coach said the team’s defensive line “really set the tempo on our team this week”, singling out Indy Ferguson, Landon Stole, Jonah Reiling and Blake Harms for praise.The Lions, now 2-3, will play their homecoming game Friday, Sept. 30, as they host the Pekin Panthers with a 7 p.m. start time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMidland homecomingAnamosa homecomingMount Vernon Homecoming festivities continue tonightSpringville-Central City cross country: Breakthrough performanceParlor on Main is now OpenMount Vernon Alumni Hall of Fame announces 2022 inducteesLisbon purchasing LUCAS devicePat – the girl from Nevada, IowaTenacious, dedicated volunteer passes awaySpringville volleyball: New No. 1 in 1A? Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.