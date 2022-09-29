The Lisbon Lions varsity football team beat Wapello in Lisbon Friday, Sept. 23, 46-6.

Lisbon’s Henry Neymeyer (No. 6) advances the ball down the field in play at home Friday, Sept. 23.

The Lions had a modest lead of 14-0 at the half, before exploding for 25 points in the third quarter. Wapello scored their solitary goal in the same quarter.

Lisbon’s Baylor Speidel (No. 22) looks for an opening to advance the ball in play at home last week against Wapello.
Lisbon’s Ben Morningstar (No. 14) advances the ball down the field in play last week.
Lisbon’s Gage Holub (No. 4) prepares to kick the ball following a touchdown for Lisbon at home last week.

