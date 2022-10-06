The Lions football squad accomplished head coach Phil Whitman’s goal Friday, going 1-0 for the week.

Lisbon FB 1 Dakota Clark
Buy Now

Lisbon’s Dakota Clark begins his run to the endzone on the first possession of the game during Homecoming Friday, Sept. 30.

Lisbon’s Homecoming football game found the home team winning against the visiting Pekin Panthers 46-9.

Lisbon FB 2 Reid Fridley
Buy Now

Reid Fridley (No. 10) moves the ball towards the endzone.
Lisbon FB 3 Baylor Speidel
Buy Now

Lisbon’s Baylor Speidel (No. 22) tries to get out of a Pekin defenders tackle to eke out a few more yards in play at homecoming Friday, Sept. 30.
Lisbon FB 4 Luke Czarnecki
Buy Now

Lisbon’s Luke Czarnecki (No. 23) gets tackled during the homecoming game against Pekin.

Recommended for you