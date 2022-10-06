The Lions football squad accomplished head coach Phil Whitman’s goal Friday, going 1-0 for the week.
Lisbon’s Homecoming football game found the home team winning against the visiting Pekin Panthers 46-9.
“It was a good game, we are starting to put things together,” remarked Lions head coach Phil Whitman.
“The line controlled the line of scrimmage. I thought our entire team played really well, scoring on special teams, defense and offense,” Whitman said.
To the coach’s point, the Lions scored on the very first play of the game, with Dakota Clark catching the opening kickoff at the 13 and carrying it all the way to the endzone to put the home team up 6-0.
Greg Holub was good for the point after touchdown kick, as the kicker, who went 7-7 on the night, was all night.
Cohen Kamaus connected with Reid Fridley not long after, with Fridley carrying the ball for a 51-yard gain to the endzone, and the team’s second touchdown. The Lions were now up 14-0.
Lisbon scored one more time in the first quarter, with Kamaus running the ball from the eight to the endzone for a five yard touchdown. With Holub again connecting, the home team was now up 21-0.
The visiting Panthers put points on the board before the opening quarter concluded, with tight end Luke Long carrying the ball from the 11 to the endzone. A two-point conversion attempt came up short, and the first quarter wrapped with the Lions up 21-6.
The host team scored two more times in the second quarter. First up was Lisbon’s Jonah Reiling breaking up a Pekin play with Indiana Ferguson taking the ball from the 12 to the endzone.
The Lions scored once more in the first half, with Kamaus handing off to Henry Neymeyer, who took the ball from the 10 to the zone. With Holub tacking on another point, Lisbon took a 35-6 advantage into halftime.
The team of Kamaus and Baylor Speidel handled the last two touchdowns of the game, with a pair of handoffs leading to 46 yard and 29 yard runs across the goal line, each occurring in the third quarter.
The win improved the Lions to 3-3, while the Panthers fell to 2-4.
Lisbon will take on Highland at Highland Friday, Oct. 7.
