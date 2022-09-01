Lisbon football starts with loss By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Sep 1, 2022 Sep 1, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lisbon Lions started their 2022 campaign Friday, Aug. 26, with a 61-20 loss to the West Branch Bears at West Branch.The Bears assumed a 33-7 lead after one quarter, and the two teams headed into the locker room at the half with a 61-14 score.Cohen Kamaus, a senior, played the role of quarterback for the Lions, and had a hand in his team’s three touchdowns. Luke Czarnecki and Baylor Speidel made the catches and carries to make them happen.“West Branch is a really solid 1A team,” said Lions head coach Phil Whitman.“We made our fair share of mistakes, and need to spend some time this week cleaning things up. I thought our kids played hard the entire game, and never quit.”“North Cedar will be better than they were last year,” Whitman added.The Lions travel to North Cedar Friday for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMidland football preview: Getting back to where they belongAnamosa volleyball: Tournament championsMidland football: Don't mess with Mother NatureAnamosa cross country: Home course advantageSupervisors close Landis Road bridgeAnamosa volleyball preview: Conference championship aspirations remainAnamosa football preview: Focus remains the same: PlayoffsConservation gives department updateSexual abuse and exploitation charges filed against former coachSpringville volleyball: Finding their tournament legs ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos