Garbage rates for Lisbon will be increasing for the City of Lisbon effective July 1.
A 65-gallon container picked up once a week will increase to $26 a month, up from $23.75 a month.
A 35-gallon cart picked up once a week will increase to $24 a month, up from $21.75 a month.
A 35-gallon cart picked up every other week will increase to $19 a month, up from $16.75 per month.
The $2.25 increase for garbage rates is roughly an extra $0.50 per week, and was identified as needed during the budget process by the city.
Lisbon city administrator Brandon Siggins said that the rates were taking advantage of a surplus in the garbage fund to remain at that level as long as they have, but with fuel costs increasing and the surplus gone from the garbage fund, the city needed to raise rates to cover the continued expenses.
Siggins said that Mount Vernon’s rates will be roughly $1.50 higher than Lisbon’s when their service starts this summer, and Mount Vernon’s rates increase annually.
“We will most likely need another increase later on, but it shouldn’t be something we need to do every year,” Siggins said.
The city is also going to be looking to increase sewer rates for the city 3 percent beginning in July. A public hearing is set for the April 11’s council meeting.