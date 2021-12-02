The Lisbon varsity girls basketball team traveled to Midland to take on the Eagles Tuesday, Nov. 23, with the Eagles getting the best of the Lions 50-38.
Midland took an early 11-6 lead after the first quarter of play, and led 25-15 going into the half. Though the Lions outscored the home team 11-9 in the third quarter, they never came within striking distance of turning their fortunes around.
“It was a tough loss, but we did some really great things,” said Lions head coach Diamond Boyd.
“Truthfully, tonight was the first night we were able to fully go five on five. Our defense, at times, was very tough, and at other times we got a little lost.
“With being young and having some newcomers on the court, we expected that to happen, and it did. With more experiences on the court, and a little more communication, we have no doubt that it will come together for us. It’s a process and the girls really showed grit, tenacity, strength, and talent,” Boyd said.
“We know that with some more time spent in the gym and some more time experiencing the full speed of a varsity game, that we will keep climbing the ladder. All really good things looking forward.”
The Lions can be seen in action Thursday and Friday nights at home, first hosting Iowa Valley before challenging Springville the following evening. Thursday’s game begins at 7:30 p.m., while Friday night’s contest starts at 5:30 p.m.