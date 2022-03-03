The 2021-22 version of the Lisbon girls varsity basketball team, the group who finished 7-15 overall and lost in the first round of conference action, is not one to dwell on the negatives of the season.
Some of that can perhaps be traced back to the culture created by fourth year head Lion coach Diamond Boyd.
“We are extremely proud of our kids, and the effort that they had all season, and the lessons and relationships they were able to strengthen,” said Boyd.
The season began with the team having “lost some numbers”, with the Lions down to just 10.
Boyd said at the beginning of the season that it was a year of “rebuilding”, acknowledging the lower number of players would challenge the team in different ways.
“I say it every year, Lisbon girls basketball is continuously on the brink of being a beacon on the map in 1A basketball,” Boyd said after the team’s first round overtime loss to the Highland Huskies.
“With a few more kids and some more experience, we will get there. Thursday night showed everyone how close we were to putting it all together in the ways that we have been building to do all season.
“There were lots of hugs, smiles, and love after our loss, and there is lots of excitement to get back in the gym with one another after a few weeks off,” said Boyd.
Thinking once more of her experience with a group she’s known for their entire high school careers, she added one more sentiment.