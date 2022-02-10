Lisbon faces off against Highland in the post season competitions in Class 1A, Region 6 play-off action today (Thursday, Feb. 10). If they win, they will face off against Montezuma Feb. 15. The next matchup will also be played at Montezuma Feb. 18, with the final to be Feb. 23 at a site to be determined.
The Lisbon girls varsity basketball squad fell Friday night on the road to the Easton Valley River Hawks, 44-37.
“We spent the week learning and growing together so that we could be prepared for Friday night against a solid Easton Valley,” said Lions coach Diamond Boyd.
“They came out in the first quarter and hit some big shots from deep,” Boyd said.
The result of this was the Lions trailed 15-6 at the end of the first quarter, and the River Hawks never relinquished their lead.
“We kicked up our defense and worked the ball quickly around the perimeter and got good looks,” offered Boyd.
The coach complimented many on her team, noting that “Addy Happel was on fire,” and that “Kali Nelson and Mia Petersen hit some big shots down the stretch.”
Additionally, Peyton Robinson collected “some good rebounds,” Chloe Clausen scored in the paint, and Addy Clark “worked hard and found openings down the stretch.”
“Our defense, as it has been solid all year, had another great night,” said Boyd.
“The girls picked up their intensity, and forced them into some turnovers that led to us scoring. They executed the game plan, and battled every step of the way,” she said.
With two minutes left in the game, the Lions were down 40-37, but that was as close as they would get. A couple of last minute fouls netted the home team four more points from free throws.
“It was a fun game and we couldn’t be prouder of the effort and grace with which our kids have handled every win and every loss this season. Although it didn’t go our way, the girls did their jobs and worked really hard to not let it slip away. Two months ago, we would’ve done just that,” Boyd said.
“It was a great game for us going into the post-season next week.”