The Lisbon girls varsity basketball squad started their week strong Dec. 7 with a 43-34 win over the Starmont Stars at Starmont before dropping two games over the weekend against Alburnett and Maquoketa Valley.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
The Lions kicked things off with a trip to see the Starmont Stars, coming out on top with a 43-34 victory.
The Stars outscored the Lions in the first two quarters, and took a 26-22 lead into the locker room.
But the Lions retaliated by outperforming the Stars 10-5 in the third, and 11-3 in the fourth to earn the win.
Friday, Dec. 10The Lions lost a close contest at home 46-41 when they hosted the Alburnett Pirates.
Lisbon held an 8-6 after the first quarter, but trailed by a point, 19-20, at halftime.
The Lions matched the Pirates a 11 each in the third quarter, but Alburnett had a 15-11 edge in the fourth, which was enough to give them a 5-point win.
We played one of the best games we have had so far this season,” said Lions head coach Diamond Boyd. “We were aggressive on both defense and offense, which is necessary, since we are always undersized.”
Boyd praised her team’s defense, noting they boxed out well.
“We had a good game. We took 33 free throw shots and had we made a handful more, the game might have ended differently.
“We saw some really great things, and we know that our hard work is paying off,” Boyd said.
Saturday, Dec. 11
The following night, Lisbon traveled to Maquoketa Valley to take on the Wildcats.
The home team, 4-2 at the time of their match-up, handled the visiting Lions 49-22.
Maquoketa Valley got off to an early 14-3 lead at the end of the first quarter, and took a 23-6 advantage into the half.
“This is by far the most physical team we have played this season,” said Coach Boyd after the game.
“Regardless, we battled and had some amazing defensive possessions in which we kept them out of the paint, closed out hard and composed, and then forced them into a turnover or got a steal,” she said.
“They came out shooting very well,” Boyd acknowledged, “but after the first quarter, we did not give them as many open looks. The girls stayed tough instead of allowing themselves to get pushed around. Their composure is something I admire,” the coach said.