The Lisbon Lions varsity girls basketball team improved their standing to 3-8 last week with a home win over the HLV Warriors, and another home win the following night over the Cedar Valley Christian Huskies.
“These last two games we really wanted to focus on us as a team, our strengths, and what we needed to improve on,” said Lions head coach Diamond Boyd.
“We talked about making it harder for the offensive team to get passes around us and doing this by being more aggressive on defense. We were able to speed HLV and CVC up to make them play at a speed that they were a little uncomfortable with. That helped us going the other way by making them turn it over or by getting steals,” Boyd said.
“We also talked about pushing the ball up the court quicker and attacking offensively more and right away, not giving them a lot of time to set up their defense. Then looking for a teammate early to have an out if we couldn’t make it all the way to the rim or to a jump shot.
“By doing both of these things, it really helped us see the opportunities that we had as a team when we were more aggressive all around. It was really fun and there were a lot of smiles, laughs, and high fives,” said Boyd.
Monday, Dec. 20The team first hosted the HLV Warriors, outscoring the visiting team in each individual quarter to pull off a 48-26 win.
Kali Nelson a junior for the Lions, had a big night for her team, with 16 points, 7 rebounds, and three steals. Nelson was also four of seven from behind the arc.
Peyton Robinson, another Lions junior, pumped in 11 points, with eight steals, six rebounds, and three assists.
The Lions combined for 32 rebounds while the Warriors nabbed 33.
Tuesday, Dec. 21The Lions pulled off an even more convincing win the following night when they hosted the CVC Huskies, toppling the visiting team 45-19.
Kali Nelson had another big outing, with 22 points, four rebounds, and an assist.
Peyton Robinson added seven points, with six steals, four rebounds, and three assists.
Sarah Dietch, a freshman with the Lions, pulled down an impressive 17 rebounds for the evening, nearly outdoing the Huskies, who combined for 23.