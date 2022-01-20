The Lions started a week cut short by weather with a 12-point win over the home team, the North Cedar Knights, edging out their hosts 46-34.
The two teams were intertwined at 17 apiece at halftime, but Lisbon outperformed the home team 29-17 in the second half of the game.
“Monday night was a battle,” said Lions head coach Diamond Boyd.
“North Cedar was chippy and physical, and they worked hard and were right there with us through the first two quarters.
“We made some uncharacteristic errors in the first half,” Boyd said. “We want to push the ball, but sometimes we push a little too hard and make errors that don’t always make sense for the situation.
“At halftime, we talked about movement and being ready. About how we can push the ball to beat the press, and when we have numbers going forward, but if we don’t, then we need to get some movement and find solid openings to score,” said Boyd.
“We got a few bumps and bruises and a black eye, but we battled, stayed composed the entire game, and didn’t give up on each other.
“This team is special, record or not, we have 10 girls that will give 150 percent every time they step on the court and do it for one another, not for glory or to be a star, but because they genuinely care about their teammates, this program, the culture we’re continuing to build and make better,” Boyd said.