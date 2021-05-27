The Lisbon varsity girls’ golf team hosted the very first Lisbon Invitational at Kernoustie Golf Club Tuesday, May 18.
With their second-place finish, the team, mentored by head coach Lance Kamaus, improved to 30-1 on the season.
When the rain wouldn’t go away, the event, intended for 18 holes, was shortened to nine.
West Delaware came in first place, with a team score of 183. The Lions were 15 strokes back at 198. Benton came in third at 226, with Marion fourth at 231. South Tama finished last, without a team score.
Lisbon were led by a trio of 49 scores, courtesy of first-year Lion Kaylie Kelchen, sophomore Karlee Luneckas, and Kenzie Rentschler, a junior.
Kelchen earned a sixth-place medal due to the second card back hole.
Rounding out the Lisbon card was first year Josie Niehaus, who shot a 51. Also competing for varsity were senior Stacia Hall with a 58 and senior Eliza Carter at 59. First-year student Brooke Ellyson competed in a non-scoring capacity, and shot a 56.
The team would next compete Monday, May 24, in a bid for a berth in the state golf meet.