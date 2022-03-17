Lisbon girls track begins with indoor state meet By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com Mar 17, 2022 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Middle — Lisbon’s sprint medley relay of Addy Happel, Peyton Robinson, Brynn Epperly and Addie Clark were runner-ups at the indoor meet. --Submitted photo Buy Now The Lisbon girls track and field team at the indoor meet Friday, March 11. --Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Lisbon varsity girls track team participated in the IATC 1A indoor state track and field meet March 11 at Iowa State University in Ames. It was their first event of the 2022 season.The Lions finished fifth as a team, with Nodaway Valley occupying the top spot.“They competed hard today and we are excited to see what the rest of the girls can do,” said head track coach Casey Baxa.The squad can next be caught in action March 25 in Dubuque at the Tri-Rivers Conference indoor meet.At the indoor meet, Lilian Gaiser finished sixth in the long jump at 13’6”.The sprint medley relay team of Addy Happel, Peyton Robinson, Brynn Epperly, and Addie Clark finished second at 1:57.96The 4x800 relay team of Blair Baltes, Kaitlynn Hasselbusch, Gabi Moehlman, and Kali Nelson finished seventh at 11:29.96.Addy Happel finished sixth in the 60M dash with a time of 8.47.Blair Baltes finished sixth in the 800 Meter run.Kali Nelson finished 16th in the 1500 meter run at 6:11.12.The shuttle hurdle relay team of Brynn Epperly, Kaitlynn Hasselbusch, Addi Petersen, and Addie Clark finished third at 45.03.The 4x100 relay team of Happel, Ava Czarnecki, Mia Petersen, and Robinson finished third at 53.05.The 4x400 relay team of Epperly, Ella Clark, Sophie Jennett, and Addie Clark finished fourth at 4:34.25. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesElectric snowmobile creates buzzRush finds perfect fit in Anamosa librarySpringville girls basketball - IGCA All-State teams: Wilson consensus All-StaterBonjour discusses calendar feedbackMount Vernon Schools receive STEM BEST H.D. Program awardThree finalists named for Anamosa superintendent searchAnamosa boys track and field: Gaining much-needed experienceJames SoupeneAnamosa/Springville boys basketball - IPSWA All-State teams: Three of the all-time bestCity approves Water’s Edge as pool consultant Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.