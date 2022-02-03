The Lisbon Lions girls basketball team is “turning the corner,” according to coach Diamond Boyd.
The team picked up two wins and a loss during the past week, increasing their record to 4-12.
Tuesday, Jan. 25The Lions picked up a win Tuesday when they hosted Prince of Peace Irish, taking the game 40-36.
“The team was able to put it all together for four quarters,” said Boyd.
The team trailed 16-4 at the end of the first quarter, but Boyd said they “never looked back from there.”
“We focused on us and what we could control. Pushing the ball, moving it quickly, and waiting for the most open opportunity to score, talking, and knowing what to expect from their teammates,” said Boyd.
“It was awesome. A team that beat us by 20 and is at the top of the conference was not ready for a ferocious defense and a team that played together all night.”
“Our bench had some injuries, but that didn’t stop them from getting excited for their teammates and creating energy and maintaining talk the entire game. Sarah Dietsch and Ryleigh Allgood were great at that last night.
“We continue to get better and better. It’s been awesome to see. Last night everyone else was able to get a glimpse of it, also,” said Boyd.
Peyton Robinson was a key force for the Lions, scoring 27 points and nabbing nine rebounds.
“It’s been really wonderful to see our girls stay resilient when it would have been easy to give up, after the season we’ve had,” the coach said.
“I couldn’t have been more proud of our performance, it was a long time coming.”
Thursday, Jan. 27 The Lions were not able to repeat the trick Thursday at home as they hosted the 8-6 Wilton Beavers, who handed the home team a 60-24 loss.
Kali Nelson led the offense for Lisbon with nine points, while Peyton Robinson pitched in eight, along with six rebounds.
“We continuously are building and gaining momentum,” said Coach Boyd. “It’s been tough, because we haven’t been able to put it all together every quarter. We have really great spurts of greatness on defense and offense.”
Friday, Jan. 28
The Lions reversed their fortunes again Friday, traveling to Cedar Valley Christian and winning 58-19.
“It was really fun to be able to see our bench get in and get reps,” said Boyd. “They are also making really great progress as players.”
The team, Boyd said, “is slowly but surely turning the corner to be able to continuously compete with other teams.”
The two wins and one loss in the week upped the team’s record to 4-12.