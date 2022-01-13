The Lisbon Lions girls basketball team lost Tuesday on the road, but picked up a win on their home court Friday when they hosted the Easton Valley River Hawks.
“We are growing and building one day at time, and the efforts are not going unnoticed,” said head Lions coach Diamond Boyd.
“We are still so excited for what’s to come. It’s been really awesome.”
Tuesday, Jan. 4Lisbon first confronted Prince of Peace Irish on the road, a team Boyd called “very solid.”
“They were well disciplined, and saw the court very well. They know their roles, and they executed. We played solid defense, and at times saw some really great things that we’ve been working on and worked all week to put it together,” she said.
Prince of Peace now has a 14-7 edge over the Lions dating back to 2009.
Friday, Jan. 7
The Lions collected a 45-37 win Friday over the visiting Easton Valley River Hawks.
“We put it together in the first half,” said Boyd of the game.
“Everyone in that gym saw how hard we’ve been working to put it together. We had multiple community members inform us that it was the best basketball Lisbon has seen from a girls team in 10 years. It was really, really great. We were attacking, we were looking opposite, we were pushing the ball up the court and seeing openings.
“In the second half, Easton Valley threw a press at us and it slowed us down on offense and sped us up into more turnovers than we would’ve liked, but we stayed solid on defense and held them to pull out the win,” Boyd said.