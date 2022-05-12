The Lisbon Lions golf teams — both coached by Andy Kahl — won every challenge they faced last week.

Lisbon boys' golf Alex Bock
Lisbon’s Alex Bock follos through on a swing at Kernoustie last week.

Monday, May 1The boys won the TRC East Division meet at Wapsi Oaks in Calamus. They came out on top of the six teams in competition.

“I’m really happy for the boys winning Conference,” said Kahl.

Lisbon golf Brooke Elyson
Lisbon’s Brooke Elyson lines up a put at Kernoustie in play last Friday.

“This group has worked hard during practices to improve their games, and it’s awesome to see it pay off. We placed four golfers in the top 10, earning all-conference honors,” Kahl said.

Friday, May 6 The teams hosted a co-ed meet Friday at Keroustie, where they featured four medalists in Indy Harbaugh, Brayden Boots, Kaylie Kelchen and Karlee Luneckas.

Lisbon girls' golf Eryn Jackson
Lisbon’s Eryn Jackson tees off at a hole at Kernoustie in play last week.

