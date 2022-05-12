Lisbon golf teams have perfect week By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email May 12, 2022 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Lisbon Lions golf teams — both coached by Andy Kahl — won every challenge they faced last week. Buy Now Lisbon’s Alex Bock follos through on a swing at Kernoustie last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo Monday, May 1The boys won the TRC East Division meet at Wapsi Oaks in Calamus. They came out on top of the six teams in competition.“I’m really happy for the boys winning Conference,” said Kahl. Buy Now Lisbon’s Brooke Elyson lines up a put at Kernoustie in play last Friday. Trent Bowman | Staff photo “This group has worked hard during practices to improve their games, and it’s awesome to see it pay off. We placed four golfers in the top 10, earning all-conference honors,” Kahl said.Friday, May 6 The teams hosted a co-ed meet Friday at Keroustie, where they featured four medalists in Indy Harbaugh, Brayden Boots, Kaylie Kelchen and Karlee Luneckas. Buy Now Lisbon’s Eryn Jackson tees off at a hole at Kernoustie in play last week. Trent Bowman | Staff photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesJones County beef ambassador nominees announcedSix Republicans battle for shot at representing House District 91Eli Alger and the Faster Horses music video to be filming locallyAnamosa boys track and field - Drake Relays: Remember the nameAnamosa trapshooting: Trap team making a name for themselvesGym set for ballotTruman State University women's golf: Game keeps getting betterFourteen seniors earn biliteracy awards from Mount VernonAthletes of the Week, Keely Franck and Jaden BeneshSpringville archery: Impressing on the National stage Images Videos