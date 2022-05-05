The Lisbon boys and girls golf squads, each coached by Andy Kahl, tackled opponents away and at home throughout the week, with the girls remaining undefeated at 7-0.
Monday, April 25Monday, both teams headed to East Buchanan for a co-ed meet at Buffalo Creek Golf Course.
“The boys performed really well in the cold and windy temperatures,” said Kahl. “The team scored below their season average, but we ran into a tough East Buchanan team, who shot in the 160’s. Brayden (Boots) and Indy (Harbaugh) both grinded out solid rounds.”
“The girls demonstrated their toughness with the scores they posted,” Kahl said. “They shot a season low score of 180 in 30 degree temperatures. The girls were great around the greens all day and it showed in their scores.”
Kaylie Kelchen and Karlee Luneskas each earned medalist honors, shooting a 40 and 42, respectively.
Tuesday, April 26The teams hosted the following night, challenging Edgewood-Colesburg, with both squads ending up on top.
The boys team defeated Ed-Co 180-210, while the girls bested their competition 194-238.
“The boys took care of business Tuesday,” said Kahl.
“We got a conference win, five boys shot under 50, varsity shot below their team scoring average, and we had two earn medals. Their confidence is growing each and every night, and the scores reflect that,” Kahl said.
Indy Harbaugh and Tyler Sauser medaled with scores of 42 and 45.
Kaylie Kelchen and Karlee Luneckas earned medalist honors for the girls with scores of 40 and 49.
“The girls remained undefeated, shot their team scoring average, and got a conference win. I was proud to see the mental toughness in the girls tonight, recovering from bad holes to salvage their rounds. Kaylie continued her solid play, shooting 40 for the second meet in a row,” Kahl said.
Wednesday, April 27The boys traveled solo to Maquoketa the following night, participating in the Maquoketa Invite and placing fifth of six teams on the 18-hole course.
Friday, April 29The girls won by forfeit at Marquette Catholic on Friday, improving their record to 7-0.