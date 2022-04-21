The Lisbon boys and girls golf squads each enjoyed two wins the week of April 10, with a Monday night victory at home and a Tuesday win at Easton Valley.

Monday, April 11The Lions first defeated the Calamus-Wheatland Warriors on their home turf on a sunny afternoon at Kernoustie Country Club, shooting a 176, while the Warriors turned in a score of 223.

Lisbon Boys' golf 3
Lisbon’s Cam Townsend hits the ball at Kernoustie on Monday, April 11.

Brayden Boots, a junior for Lisbon, carded a career low 39. Boots, and fellow junior Alex Bock, who shot a 41, each medaled.

“The boys really played well for their first meet of the year,” said head coach Andy Kahl.

“They’ve been working really hard the past couple weeks preparing for this first meet, and it showed,” Kahl said.

Girls win against Warriors “The girls team was missing three starters, but those playing really stepped up and competed to fill the void,” said Kahl. The girls team also defeated the Warriors 220-251.

Lisbon girls golf
Lisbon’s Kaylee Kelchen at Kernoustie on Monday, April 11. She was a medalist in the meet, with her 50 score on the day.

“Kaylee (Kelchen) and Jenna (Sprague) were steady and helped lead the team to another victory,” the coach said.

Both girls medaled at the event.

Tuesday, April 12 The teams traveled to Easton Valley the following night, with each winning through disqualification.

“The boys battled windy conditions, defeating a good Easton Valley golf team,” said Coach Kahl. “Their play around the greens was the key factor in their success.”

Boots again had the low score, shooting a 41. Indy Harbaugh was next with a 44. Each medaled.

“The girls are gaining confidence and showing improvement, and it was on display with three girls posting scores under 50,” Kahl said.

“The girls shot a season low team score of 192. Kaylie and Karlee were strong all day, sharing medalist honor,” said the coach.

