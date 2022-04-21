Lisbon golfers perfect for the week By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Apr 21, 2022 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Lisbon boys and girls golf squads each enjoyed two wins the week of April 10, with a Monday night victory at home and a Tuesday win at Easton Valley.Monday, April 11The Lions first defeated the Calamus-Wheatland Warriors on their home turf on a sunny afternoon at Kernoustie Country Club, shooting a 176, while the Warriors turned in a score of 223. Buy Now Lisbon’s Cam Townsend hits the ball at Kernoustie on Monday, April 11. Trent Bowman | Staff photo Brayden Boots, a junior for Lisbon, carded a career low 39. Boots, and fellow junior Alex Bock, who shot a 41, each medaled.“The boys really played well for their first meet of the year,” said head coach Andy Kahl.“They’ve been working really hard the past couple weeks preparing for this first meet, and it showed,” Kahl said.Girls win against Warriors “The girls team was missing three starters, but those playing really stepped up and competed to fill the void,” said Kahl. The girls team also defeated the Warriors 220-251. Buy Now Lisbon’s Kaylee Kelchen at Kernoustie on Monday, April 11. She was a medalist in the meet, with her 50 score on the day. Trent Bowman | Staff photo “Kaylee (Kelchen) and Jenna (Sprague) were steady and helped lead the team to another victory,” the coach said.Both girls medaled at the event.Tuesday, April 12 The teams traveled to Easton Valley the following night, with each winning through disqualification.“The boys battled windy conditions, defeating a good Easton Valley golf team,” said Coach Kahl. “Their play around the greens was the key factor in their success.”Boots again had the low score, shooting a 41. Indy Harbaugh was next with a 44. Each medaled.“The girls are gaining confidence and showing improvement, and it was on display with three girls posting scores under 50,” Kahl said.“The girls shot a season low team score of 192. Kaylie and Karlee were strong all day, sharing medalist honor,” said the coach. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMaxine 'Kitty' Henrietta SiebelsRISE offers Anamosa another optionBridge worsensNew competition gym proposed: School board approves continued work on initial plansMount Vernon student places second in national photography contestMidland wrestling: Miller to walk on at Iowa StateAnamosa girls track and field: Finally playing outsideRabineau sentenced to 52 yearsMount Vernon joins Resilient Iowa CommunitiesSupport education savings accounts Images Videos