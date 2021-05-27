May is Historic Preservation Month, and the Lisbon Historic Preservation Commission celebrated with the three third grade classes at Lisbon Elementary. Amelia Kibbie, a new member of the commission and an instructional coach at Lisbon Schools, visited Mrs. Krall-Wiesler’s, Mrs. Meeker’s, and Mrs. Robertson’s classes to present an interactive map of Lisbon.
Students were given laminated photographs of some of Lisbon’s most famous historical structures and added them to the map in chronological order. Some of the landmarks included the Opera House, Centennial Block, the Stuckslager House, and the original school building constructed on the current campus site.
The third graders had studied Lisbon history earlier in the year, and recalled a lot of the interesting facts they’d already learned about some of Lisbon’s early settlers and unique homes and businesses. Their retention of town history was extremely impressive. The Lisbon Historic Preservation Commission would like to thank the third grade teachers for inviting Mrs. Kibbie into their classrooms to share the interactive map and the rich history of our town.