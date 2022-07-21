The Lisbon Historic Preservation Commission received a $5,000 grant from the Linn County Historic Preservation Commission for phase II of improvements to both Lisbon Public Library and Lisbon History center buildings.
Michelle Platt, member of the Friends of the Library, said the funds will help with aesthetic improvements to the Lisbon Public Library in the front entry and metal fire escape to Heritage hall.
“Preservation efforts will include painting and weatherizing (glazing) windows and related efforts,” Platt said. “Paint colors will remain the same or similar to reflect historic colors.”
Ann Opatz of Lisbon History Center at the Monday, July 11, council meeting, listed a number of the grant opportunities the commission is working towards.
The commission has not received word on the Historic Resource Development grant they wrote to the Iowa Department of Cultural affairs. That grant is $22,000 and supports the masonry work on the history center.
The commission is also working on a grant this July, with the History Center to apply for the Linn County Community Economic Development Program. That grant provides $19,000 to get started with lead paint removal.
Opatz said the economic development grant has $200,000 to award, and she feels that Lisbon Historic Preservation Commission be competitive in the procedure.
Opatz also brought up the potential of applying for Destination Iowa grants, which award more than $100 million throughout the state.
Categories that would be applicable include outdoor recreation and tourism programs for the City of Lisbon.
“I encourage the city to think big and think ahead,” Opatz said. “Some decisions on these grants have already been made, and they are awarded on a rolling basis.”
Opatz said that the awards would be a competitive project, and something leadership from the Lisbon city council should help work on applying for.
Lisbon city administrator Brandon Siggins said appointing members to the tree board is being explored, and will be brought up at the next council meeting. Siggins expected that commission to help with the Destination Iowa grants as well.