The Lisbon City Council approved reducing the number of members on the Lisbon History Center Foundation board to a minimum of five.
Eric Yarbrough with the Lisbon History Center Foundation noted that currently the board has six members, but has been unable to find and maintain seven members for several months. As such, the foundation is not legally able to take any action, as their current bylaws denote that the minimum number of members is seven.
The restrictions for the maximum number of members were unchanged, in case the foundation is able to find more members willing to serve.
There were no public comments on the change, and the council approved the second and third readings of the ordinance at the meeting.
Lisbon city council member Nathan Smith asked if there would be a problem with six members serving on the board currently, in case a vote comes down to a tie for the committee.
Yarbrough noted the issue for the board was just on having the number of people to constitute a quorum and be able to vote and take action on items impacting the Foundation.
New custodian hired at Lisbon
Doug Drahos was hired as the part-time custodian for the Lisbon City Hall and Lisbon Fire Department. Drahos, who also works at the Lisbon Schools buildings, has been helping at the Lisbon City Hall since accepting the position temporarily in early December. There were no other applicants for the $15 per hour position, and it is expected to require between three to five hours a week.
Public hearing set
The board set Monday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. as a public hearing on the maximum tax levy for the City of Lisbon.