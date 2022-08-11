Good things come to those who wait, and Lisbon’s History Center building is no exception. The building, which dates back to 1878, currently houses a vast collection of artifacts and detailed archives chronicling the story of Lisbon and the surrounding area. Such a unique collection, housed in an equally unique building, is a gem in Lisbon’s downtown crown. The structure is currently undergoing a multi-phase renovation requiring patience and the persistent, purposeful work of Lisbon Historic Preservation Commission members, who have spent hours researching, planning and grant writing. It’s paid off in a big way; the City and the Lisbon Historic Preservation Commission have been awarded a $22,000 grant from the State Historical Society of Iowa’s Historic Resource Development Program.
Lisbon is one of 20 communities in Iowa awarded funding through this grant program following an extremely competitive grant process. The funds will be used to assist with costs associated with the Phase 2 rehabilitation of the west façade of the Lisbon History Center building. Work includes masonry and foundation rehabilitation, and will be done by a qualified contractor in accordance with the Secretary of Interior Standards under the supervision of a preservation consultant. Some areas of masonry and tuckpointing have deteriorated from moisture and failure of the paint, and this rehabilitation project will ensure the building is preserved for future use.
As the old saying goes, haste makes waste. This project is part of a deliberate and exacting multi-phase plan for rehabilitating and protecting this historic building. The first phase addressed life and safety issues, and has been completed. The second phase includes moisture abatement, lead paint abatement, and masonry rehabilitation. Moisture and paint abatement are nearing completion. This is a work in progress headed toward giving the building a successful facelift that will preserve its uniqueness for years to come.