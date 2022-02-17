Lisbon holds school calendar public hearing By Nathan Countryman nathan.countryman@wcinet.com nathan.countryman Author email Feb 17, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save School calendar hearing heldThe Lisbon School board held a public hearing on their proposed school calendar for the 2022-23 school year. There were no written or verbal comments from the public on the proposed calendar.The calendar starts school on Tuesday, Aug. 23, and concludes Friday, May 26. The calendar accounts for 179 education days and 1123.5 hours for the school year.Holiday break stretches from Friday, Dec. 23 through Tuesday, Jan. 3.Spring break is March 13 through March 17.There are currently professional development days Oct. 17 and April 10 that are aligned with multiple school districts to once again offer professional development.Lisbon superintendent Pat Hocking noted that the Friday, April 7 day on the calendar could be treated as a snow make-up day if needed.The calendar will be approved at the March school board meeting. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save nathan.countryman Author email Follow nathan.countryman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesByers encourages people to heed heart warnings: Hospital veteran hopes sharing her experience can help communityMidland wrestling: Sending three to districtsSpringville girls basketball: A long time comingSaving livesAnamosa boys wrestling: Getting their state shotATV/UTV bill gaining tractionAnamosa boys basketball: Overcoming numerous challengesRecreation and Relaxation: Pickleball trend growing nationally, locallyLittle Hawks reign on Lightnings’ matAlan Weets announces candidacy for Iowa Legislature in Senate District 41 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.