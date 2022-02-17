School calendar hearing held

The Lisbon School board held a public hearing on their proposed school calendar for the 2022-23 school year. There were no written or verbal comments from the public on the proposed calendar.

The calendar starts school on Tuesday, Aug. 23, and concludes Friday, May 26. The calendar accounts for 179 education days and 1123.5 hours for the school year.

Holiday break stretches from Friday, Dec. 23 through Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Spring break is March 13 through March 17.

There are currently professional development days Oct. 17 and April 10 that are aligned with multiple school districts to once again offer professional development.

Lisbon superintendent Pat Hocking noted that the Friday, April 7 day on the calendar could be treated as a snow make-up day if needed.

The calendar will be approved at the March school board meeting.

