Lisbon held homecoming festivities last week, including football game, powderpuff and coronation.

Lisbon Coronation
Buy Now

Lisbon’s Junior Krob and Peyton Robinson were named homecoming king and queen at coronation Friday, Sept. 30.

Junior Krob and Peyton Robinson were crowned as king and queen at the coronation Friday, Sept. 30 at Walmer Field.

Lisbon Homecoming Dance 2
Buy Now

Members of the Lisbon Dance Team perform the opening to their routine at homecoming Friday, Sept. 30.
Lisbon Senior Skit 3
Buy Now

Recommended for you