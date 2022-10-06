The Lisbon Alumni Association held their induction ceremony for the Lisbon Hall of Fame ahead of the homecoming game Friday, Sept. 30.

Alumni Hall of Fame
Members of the Lisbon Alumni Hall of Fame were Bob Caspers (Service Award), Diane Marri-Opatz-Muni (Fine arts, accepted by her brother, Ken Opatz), Jeremiah “JJ” Opatz and his family (athletics), Alexina “Alex” Wilson Tuebel (athletics, with her family), LaVonne Bova (community impact), Kent Allison (achievement, accepted by Tom Bova), and the late Roger Teeling (achievement, accepted by his wife Soraya and daughter Elena).

Inducted for the Service Award was Bob Caspers, class of 1964.

