The Lisbon varsity football team were favored to win, but even their coach was surprised by the score.
The Lions were already up 36-0 at the half against the visiting Highland Huskies (2-4), and ultimately won the night 42-0.
“It was an offensive explosion in the first half. I honestly don’t know if I’ve ever been around a game that went so fast,” said head coach Phil Whitman.
“It just flew by.”
“I was happy with the way our kids came out and played. They just came out, focused, and did what they’re capable of. The played at their best level so far this year, I think,” Whitman said.
Lisbon’s offensive assault started in the first quarter, with quarterback Gavin Wollum handing off to Max Kohl for an 11-yard touchdown run with 5:14 remaining in the quarter. A two-point conversion effort came up short, but the Lions had the lead, 6-0.
Wollum used the same play with 39 seconds to go in the first, this time handing out to Jamien Moore for a 12-yard trip into the endzone. A pitch from Wollum to Kaden Caspers at the 5-yard line saw Caspers carry the ball past the goal line for the two-point conversion, giving Lisbon a 14-0 lead.
Wollum, recognized earlier in the night for being one of the team’s seniors, connected with Aiden Hanson, also a senior, who carried the ball 74 yards into the endzone for a touchdown with 9:21 to play in the second. Wollum then ran from the six yard line past the goal line to put two more points on the board and give his team a 22-0 advantage.
The quarterback teamed up again with Max Kohl with 7:39 remaining in the half, handing off to Kohl for a five-yard touchdown run. Wollum repeated his two-point conversion trick from the last time down the field, again completing the effort to make it 30-0.
Lisbon would score again shortly, with 6:27 to go in the second quarter. Cohen Kamaus, now in the quarterback position, handed the ball off to Moore on first and 10. Moore ran the ball 55 yards from the Huskies 41 into the endzone for yet another Lions touchdown. An extra point kick came up short, but the Lions would head into halftime up 36-0.
The two teams traded possessions throughout the third quarter without either scoring.
Lisbon had one more touchdown in them.
With 9:14 to play in the game, Kamaus handed off to Baylor Speidel on second and seven for a 30-yard run to the endzone and a 42-0 lead. Gage Hollub split the uprights for an extra point, putting the exclamation point on a 43-0 Lion victory.
The win improved Lisbon’s record to 5-1.
The Lions will play their final regular season game Friday night against the Starmont Stars at Starmont.
“They’re good, they’re a playoff team,” Whitman said.
“They’ve got a couple of really good backs, a really good linebacker. They’re going to be a good challenge for us, a good test going into the playoffs,” said Whitman.