The Lisbon Marching Band will be competing in Class 2A this year, instead of Class 1A.

“We’ve had the numbers in our band steadily increase over the past few years, and we’re hoping those numbers and our continuing growing talent will make us more competitive in the new class,” said director Joseph Arch.

Lisbon Band Camp 1
Buy Now

Members of the Lisbon High School Band practice some of the Dire Straits music during band camp last week.
Lisbon Band Camp 2
Buy Now

Members of the Lisbon High school band practice marching paces as part of the marching band camp last week.
Lisbon band camp 3
Buy Now

Members of the Lisbon high school band continue marching exercises at band camp.

Recommended for you