Stefanie McNamerSeventh and Eighth grade English
McNamer graduated with a bachelor of arts in English from the University of Iowa and a masters of education from DePaul University.
She has spent 11 years as the English language arts teacher in West Liberty.
McNamer and her significant other, Matt Moore, reside in West Branch with their 8-year-old and 12-week-old Chespaeake Bay Retrievers Nola and Bertie.
Outside of teaching, she loves golfing and fishing and watching the Chicago Cubs play.
What do you love most about teaching? “Watching students become excited about what they are learning,” McNamer said.
What teacher influenced you growing up and what did you learn from them? “Mrs. Jennsen in fifth grade, who taught me to believe in myself and my intellect.”
Ellie Meineke Fourth grade teacher
Meineke is a 2017 graduate from Mount Vernon High School, and a December 2021 graduate from University of Northern Iowa.
She previously has student taught at College Community School district and substituted at that district. She also taught summer school camps at Summit Schools in Cedar Rapids.
She resides in Cedar Rapids, which is close to many o her family members. Her hobbies include shopping, golfing, going on walks and spending time with their friends and family.
What do you love most about teaching? “I love building relationships with the students, their families, and my colleagues,” Meineke said. “I love to see the light bulb moment students have when they make a connection and learn something new.”
What teacher influenced you growing up and what did you learn from them? “Going to school in Mount Vernon led me to have really awesome educators, so it’s hard to pick just one,” Meinekee said. “I learned how important it is to hold yourself and your students accountable and to work hard at whatever it is you’re wanting to achieve.”
Ashely Campbell Third grade
Campbell graduated from Crestwood High School in Cresco and then the University of Wyoming.
She has taught at MFL MarMac for four years as a fifth and first grade teacher. The last five years she has been a second-grade teacher at Hoover Elementary in Cedar Rapids.
She and her husband, Drew, live in Lisbon with their daughter, Elliette “Ellie.” When she’s not teaching, she loves to travel and to be outside doing activities, including hiking, hunting and fishing.
What do you love most about teaching? “I love being able to connect with my students and help them grow,” Campbell said.
What teacher influenced you growing up and what did you learn from them? “I had two teachers who influenced me growing up,” Campbell said. “My first-grade teacher, Mrs. Kobes helped me develop a love for learning and creativity. My fifth-grade teacher Mrs. Balk helped me learn about structure and organization to be a better student.”
Sharon Nikolai Preschool (general and special education)
Nikolai graduated from Stratford High School in Stratford, Wisc., and from Wartburg College in Waverly.
She has previously taught for four years in Charles City as a preschool teacher.
She now lives in Cedar Rapids, and when she isn’t teaching kids, she loves activities including hiking, hanging with friends and family, spending time with her cat, traveling, dancing, reading and watching Netflix.
What do you love most about teaching? “Building relationships with my kiddos and watching them grow in all aspects of life,” Nikolai said.
What teacher influenced you growing up and what did you learn from them? “I loved all of my elementary teachers, because they taught me how fun and challenging learning can be,” Nikolai said. “But my band teacher (fifth grade through12th grade) taught me how important and valuable building relationships was. I was never good at playing the flute, but he continually believed in me, making me want to work hard to be the best player I could be. I will always appreciate him for that.”
Kallie Cach High school science teacher
Cach graduated from Marion High School and the University of Northern Iowa.
Cach did her student teaching at Center Point-Urbana High School. Lisbon is her first teaching job.
Cach lives in Central City with her husband and their yellow lab. She also has many family members in Marion. When she isn’t teaching, she loves anything outdoors including fishing, hunting, boating, camping and spending time with her family and friends.
What do you love most about teaching? “I love building relationships with the staff and students,” Cach said. “I also live experiencing student growth.”
What teacher influenced you growing up and what did you learn from them? “My A & P High School teacher was the most influential,” Cach said. “I loved the subject and the class was so fun. I learned how to enjoy school and also teach or impact students lives by being involved throughout the school.”
Levi Montague Seventh and eighth grade math
Montague graduated from Benton Community Schools. He then earned his undergraduate degree from Wartburg College in Waverly, and then a masters degree from Drake University in Des Moines.
He has previously taught as the elementary and middle school teachers at Benton Community Schools and Williamsburg.
Montague lives in Norway with his wife, Olivia, and their sons Conway and Marshall.
When he isn’t teaching, he loves all sports, being outside with his family and coaching.
What do you love most about teaching? “I love seeing the growth of students throughout the school year,” Montague said. “I enjoy interacting and seeing students be involved in activities.”
What teacher influenced you growing up and what did you learn from them? “The teachers that influenced me the most were the ones that wanted to get to know me outside the classroom,” Montague said. “They cared about my interests and were involved.”
Hannah Wotaszak Elementary special education
Wotaszak graduated from T.F. South in Illinois, and then college at Illinois State University. She has previously taught at Ridgeview Elementary in Colfax, Il., for two years.
She currently lives in Iowa City. Her boyfriend, Paolo, live in Mount Pleasant, and most of her family still reside in the Lansing/Chicago, Ill.
When she isn’t teaching, she loves traveling, taking road trips, hiking, being outdoors and spending time with family and friends.
What do you love most about teaching? “I love the relationships I build with children,” Wotaszak said.
What teacher influenced you growing up and what did you learn from them? “My high school Spanish teacher was the most influential teacher,” Wotaszak said. “She taught me that one good teacher can have a huge influence on a child.”
Laila Williams Second grade teacher
Williams graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in 2018 and Cornell College in 2022. While she has just graduated from Cornell, she has student taught in Lisbon, as well as many other practicums in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas.
Williams lives in Cedar Rapids and spends a lot off time with her significant other.
When she isn’t teaching, she enjoys watching movies, drawing and painting or visiting her family.
What do you love most about teaching? “I enjoy making connections with students on a human level,” Williams said. “I like learning about who they are as a person not just a student. I also expect them to see me as a human as well as a teacher.”
What teacher influenced you growing up and what did you learn from them? “I had many great teachers, and what I learned was it takes one person to impact the world,” Williams said. “Even if one person can make a difference in one child, the world has benefitted.”
Stacey Rector High school science
Rector graduated high school from Pender High School in Burgaw, N.C., and graduated from college at the University of Alaska southeast.
She has spent two years teaching at Benton Community High School as a biology teacher, and 13 years in Mediapolis High School in life sciences and marine science.
She resides in Mount Vernon with her husband, Kent, and their daughter, Terra, 8.
When she isn’t teaching, she loves spending time gardening and hiking with family.
What do you love most about teaching? “I really enjoy sharing my love of science with my students,” Rector said. “I love challenging students to work together strategizing ways to solve and assign tasks.”
What teacher influenced you growing up and what did you learn from them? “My high school science teacher, Mrs. Newton, challenged me daily to work towards my goal to study science,” Rector said. “They gave us multiple opportunities to explore our natural environment using place based projects.”