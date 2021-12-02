The Lisbon City Council agreed to pay Jeff Frankfurt’s sick time from his time with the City of Lisbon Police Department with a direct payment of half his accumulated hours.
The decision amounted to roughly $3,500 for the former Lisbon Police Officer. Frankfurt is now a member of the joint Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department.
It was the issue that has never sat right with Lisbon City Council member Stephanie Kamberling when it came to the merger between the Mount Vernon and Lisbon Police Departments earlier this year.
“This council has made it a point of priority that we do everything we can to make employees whole for the benefits they’ve received,” Kamberling said. “In this situation, Jeff wasn’t made whole. I understand our actions could set a precedent that impacts us over the next 20 years, but because of the size of our department at the time, Jeff was unable to utilize the sick pay he had banked in Lisbon.”
If Frankfurt had been a retiring employee, he would have been eligible to have half of the hours he accumulated in sick time paid out in a payment.
Back in December, the council did discuss allowing Jeff to take that sick time with him at a pro-rated accumulation to his new salary rate, but chose not to move down that route at the time.
Former Lisbon Police Department officer Amy Ford attended the meeting via Zoom to request something could be done to benefit Frankfurt if the council was considering it. Ford had been out on maternity leave towards the end of the year and noted that meant Frankfurt had worked ridiculous hours without the ability to utilize his sick time.
Kamberling moved that the council pay Frankfurt half of the sick time he would have been entitled to when the Lisbon Police Department merged with the Mount Vernon Police Department at a 50-percent rate for those accumulated hours.
New fire member namedThe Lisbon City Council also approved adding Nick Brus to the Lisbon Fire Department. Brus, a former Lisbon resident, has lived in Martelle and has served on the Martelle Fire Department for a number of years as assistant fire chief. With him having a home in the Lisbon area now, he was wanting to join the local fire department. Brus has additional training allowing him to serve as an emergency medical technician for the department.