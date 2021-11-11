Lisbon High School will present the play “Rehearsal for Murder” Friday, Nov. 12, and Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Lisbon High School Auditorium. Tickets will be available at the door for $10 each, and curtain rises at 7 p.m. each evening.
Director Julie Schultz said she chose this particular play because the Lisbon students had requested a meatier show to highlight acting chops.
“I have a lot of older students on my cast, and they were ready to take on much more challenging materials,” Schultz said. “I came across this true whodunnit drama, and it not being a farce was one of the selling points.”
The actors have been sworn to secrecy on who commits the crime at the center of the piece, and the goal of the cast is to have audience members try to guess, Schultz said.
One of the hurdles for this production is that it relies more on the acting chops of the students, that this isn’t a musical where songs and dancing can carry the story of the play, Schultz said
There are some adult themes and subject matter in the play that might make it questionable for younger viewers, Schultz also cautioned. She also warned that the play does use a gunshot sound effect in the production.
“The gun is never pointed at our audience, but it does feature in a scene of the play,” Schultz said.
Johnny Mallie plays Lloyd, a role he describes as very similar to himself in a lot of ways.
“It’s a role I haven’t really had to do much acting to portray,” Mallie said. “He feels most like me in real life and is someone I could find myself hanging out with.”
For Mallie, the challenge has been finding a good balance between the different emotions Lloyd can exhibit.
“There are moments he’s fun and relaxed, and then others where he gets mad and upset,” Mallie said.
Mallie, a senior, will miss his time with other members of the cast and crew in theatre productions next year.
“A lot of people don’t think you can have fun in theater because it’s called practice, but I’ve had a lot of good moments with these cast and crews over the years,” Mallie said.
Fellow senior Henry Streuber plays the role of David, an arrogant and suave character. Streuber said he drew inspiration from Chris Evan’s portrayal of Ransom in “Knives Out.”
“It’s definitely a role that is taking me out of my comfort zone,” Streuber said.
Streuber said that the whodunnit at the core of the play will keep people guessing.
Senior Rachel Masters plays Bella Lamb.
It’s one of the biggest parts she’s had, and she’s reveling in the challenge of learning so many lines in a timely fashion.
“I’ve been part of the speech program for a number of years with parts that have a lot of lines, but those are five minutes or so in length,” Masters said. “This is much longer and performed in front of a much larger audience. This has really helped me boost my confidence in a good way.”
Masters notes that high school productions are where she found “her people.”
“I love performing with all the people on this stage, and I’m really going to miss that next year,” Masters said. “Theatre has really changed my perspective on life and it’s something I have been so happy to be a part of.”
Seniors Justin Miksch and Maria McAlexander play the lead roles in the production, Alex Dennison and Monica Welles.
“I’ve never had as many lines as I’ve had in this production,” Miksch said. “Alex is also an interesting and complex character.”
“My character is at the central whodunnit portion of this film,” McAlexander said.
For McAlexander and Miksch, the people in the department are going to be what they miss most from productions in the future.
“I wasn’t here my whole four years, but everyone at Lisbon has welcomed me with open arms,” Miksch said. “They’re all like a little family, and I’m going to miss them all.”
“It’s been great to see us all grow as actors on these stages,” McAlexander said. “I’m going to miss this stage, as well as the old gymatorium stage I performed on once.”
“This isn’t your usual high school show, it’s better,” Schultz said.
“I encourage people to attend to figure out who killed me,” McAlexander said.
“It’s a very complex play,” Miksch said. “It really focuses on how some people deal with loss as well.”