The Lisbon Fire Department will be buying a Lucas compression system.
The compression system is similar to what the Lisbon-Mount Vernon Ambulance System uses and allows the compressions for CPR to be automated on a patient, freeing up first responders to focus on other portions of the work needed in lifesaving emergencies.
Lisbon fire chief Brandon Siggins is looking to purchase the Lucas compression system before Oct. 1.
“The price for the system will increase on Oct. 1, and we want to beat that price increase,” Siggins said. “We received a $5,000 grant for the system, and will utilize some of the profits from the recent pancake breakfast.”
Mount Vernon-Lisbon police chief Doug Shannon said the Lucas device is a critical piece of equipment, as it helps take out manual compression during CPR.
“It removes the chance you are compressing in the wrong area, and helps eliminate the exhaustion that sets in when you are doing CPR,” Shannon said.
Siggins was asking for an additional $7,500 from the fire department’s equipment fund to help purchase the device, with the Lisbon Fire District helping to contribute the rest of the amount.
The department had one of their most successful pancake breakfasts in years, with more than 1,300 in attendance. That’s a near record attendance for the department, and they raised more than $13,000. Siggins said towards the end of the breakfast, they were close to running out of food.
Additional funds raised from the pancake breakfast will also help the department purchase sonar rescue equipment. Siggins wanted to borrow to purchase the Lucas device before the slated price increase in October occurs.