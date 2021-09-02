Lisbon will be rebidding improvements to Business 30 once more.
The council rejected the bids for improvements to Business 30 discussed at its Aug. 9 meeting. Those bids came in at more than $70,000 over the original estimated bids.
Lisbon city engineer Dave Schechinger noted that he would recommend removing a turning lane in the eastbound Business 30 approaching the intersection with Washington Street to see if new bids would be affordable.
“That road shoulder we looked at expanding with a turning lane, but it’s not a necessary road improvement,” Schechinger said. “We had added it as part of the project because many people use that shoulder as a turning lane now, but it added significant costs to the road repair projects.”
No changes will be made to the left turning lane for eastbound Business 30 and it will remain as part of the project.
The removal of that turning lane and the concrete would remove roughly $70,000 for the cost of these road improvement projects. The project will be bid again later this winter for completion in spring 2022.
ARP projectsThe City of Lisbon will be looking into projects for the American Rescue Plan funding. The city knows they will be receiving roughly $167428.09 in their first batch of payments from the ARP funding.
One of the repairs that the city is looking to spend money on is a needed repair at the wastewater treatment plant that just happened at the beginning of August. The roughly $6,000 part would fit in the parameters of where this funding can be spent, and Lisbon City administrator Brandon Siggins said the city will be looking into other projects that could be tackled in the parameters for the ARP funding.