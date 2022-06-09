The City of Lisbon will be hosting a bulky item clean-up day Saturday, June 18, from 7 to 11 a.m.
Large items can be dropped off at the Lisbon City shop during those hours. Vehicles should approach the city shop by heading east on Market Street towards the dead end.
No tires will be accepted this year.
Items accepted include mattresses, sofas, furniture, non-commercial appliances (with a limit of two) windows, doors and other large bulky items that will not fit in a garbage can. Any motorized equipment brought in needs to be drained of gas and oil. Air conditioners and water heaters are considered appliances. Tanning beds need to go to the city shop with the bulbs removed.
Electronics items can be dropped off at the Lisbon City Hall parking lot. Lisbon residents are encouraged to enter from Washington Street and exit through the alley. Items accepted include copy machines, fax machines, CD players, VCRS, televisions, stereos, battery back-ups, cell phones, computer equipment, computer cords. Businesses and households are limited to two electronic items to be disposed of.
Items not accepted include radioactive materials, untreated medical waste, deposit beverage containers, any recyclable materials, pressurized tanks, any material usually deposited in garbage bags, construction materials, burn barrels and ash, antifreeze, and large commercial appliances.
If you have questions, contact Lisbon City Hall at 1-319-455-2459.