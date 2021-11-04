With a trip to the UNI-Dome on the line, Lisbon’s and East Buchanan’s football teams rose to the occasion. Or perhaps dug in, as the teams battled for every second of four quarters — particularly in the trenches.
In the end, the Bucs were able to break through for a second half touchdown and took the Class A contest 12-8, Friday, Oct. 29.
The Lions finished their season 8-2.
“I’m excited for our kids and the way they played this entire season,” said Lisbon head coach Phil Whitman. “We don’t get where we’re at without the commitment of all of our players. There can only be one winner in the final game of the season, and unfortunately that wasn’t us this week.”
East Buchanan got on the scoreboard first, with a 46-yard scoring drive in the first quarter on their second possession. The Lions’ defense prevented a 2-point conversion with a gang tackle on the rush.
Lisbon got on the scoreboard in the second quarter following a punt block against East Buchanan with 6 minutes left in the half. Lisbon’s Jamien Moore blocked a punt at the 36-yard line, and Matthias Kohl recovered the ball at the 26-yard line. Kohl raced to the end zone for the score. The Lions went for the 2-point conversion, and were successful. Ben Morningstar snared Cohen Kamaus’s pass in the back of the end zone.
The Bucs were driving just before the half, but the Lions stopped them at the 27-yard line on fourth down, taking possession just before halftime.
Lisbon led 8-6 going into the halftime break.
The tension increased in the second half, with the defenses holding strong.
East Buchanan finally got a touchdown on a 10-yard running play after a 3-minute possession scoring drive. The extra point again failed and the Bucs took a 12-8 lead. Those were the last points of the game, as the offense for both teams were not able to get the ball to the end zones again.
Defense was key for both teams in the game, holding the teams to less than 200 yards of offense each.
“Our defense played very well in this game,” Whitman said. “We knew East Buchanan’s defense was going to be really solid as well, and our offense did well. I think the wet field hindered some of what we could do on offense throughout the night.”
East Buchanan advances to the third week of playoffs, and Lisbon High School concludes the game with an 8-2 record overall.
Gavin Wollum was 7 out of 11 on passing attempts, which contributed to 73 yards. Max Kohl led the rushing offense with 24 yards moving the ball down the field, followed by Wollum’s 17.
The game marked the last game for several seniors on the Lisbon team, including Gavin Wollum, Will Bennett, Max Kohl, Aiden Hansen, Jamien Moore and Tyson Scott.
“What I’m going to miss most from the seniors on the squad is their personalities on the team,” Whitman said. “I love the tremendous camaraderie they have built on this football field, and I woke up to messages from all six of them Saturday morning thanking me for my coaching.”
Whitman noted that the team is like a second family for him during the season, and he already misses the seniors.
“I know I’ll see them between now and the end of the school year in classes and in the halls at Lisbon, and they always have an invitation to return.”
Whitman said the season was a good one for Lisbon, as they were able to get into the second week of playoffs.
“I’m proud of our team,” Whitman said. “I’m disappointed with this final loss, but I’m so proud of how far we came this season. The kids and our coaching staff did an excellent job. It was a pretty good season, and I’m glad I got to be part of it.”