Tonight begins the second evening of Sauerkraut Days events in Lisbon, with the movie in the park held at Lisbon City Park last night.
The ice cream social begins at 6:30 p.m. at Lisbon City Park.
This year, Bass Farms will be providing the ice cream at the ice cream social, as well as bounce houses and tractor rides. Seeds of Faith Lutheran Church will also be serving additional desserts at the event. Matt Gogel will perform.
This year, there is also a Celebrate Community event hosted by Southeast Linn Community Center and the Wellness Coalition of Linn County. Several area businesses are participating.
If you have expired prescription drugs that need to be dropped off, the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department will pick them up. There will be a food drive for Southeast Linn Community Center and a chance to win a door prize. Bike helmets, chances to visit emergency vehicles, games and candy are also available to those who participate.
The evening concludes with fireworks displays at Lisbon City Park at dusk. Teenagers can also participate in the street dance in uptown Lisbon at the Sauerkraut Stage beginning at 9:30 p.m.
Friday’s eventsSauerkraut Days activities begin with the sauerkraut and brats booths open in downtown Lisbon at 5 p.m.
The crowning of the King and Queen for the Sauerkraut Days begins at 5:30 p.m. (check out the candidates on page 8A of this week’s newspaper) with Lisbon Early Childcare Center performing beginning at 5:45 p.m.
The youth pedal pull will begin at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall parking lot.
The Lisbon Wrestling and cheerleading labor auction begins at 7 p.m., as well as Bingo at the American Legion.
The evening concludes with a street dance featuring Lonesome Road at 8 p.m.
Saturday The Kraut Route 5K run and walk begins at 8 a.m. at Lisbon City Park.
The Lora Light Memorial Parade begins at 10:30 a.m., following the traditional route. A reminder that no water balloons or water are to be thrown from any floats. The parade proceeds from Fifth Avenue south down North Washington Street up to Market Street, where it turns west for a block to Walnut Street. The parade proceeds west down Main Street to Penn Street, then south to South Street, then east down South Street to Jefferson Street, concluding at the school parking lot.
The Cabbage Head Car Show begins at 11 a.m. All antiques, motorcycles, hot rods, race cars, classics and all cool vehicles are eligible to be displayed. No classes, judging or trophies will be at the car show, but prizes will be handed out throughout the day.
Lisbon Fire Department will once again be hosting bath tub races outside of the Fire Station beginning at 2 p.m. Sign up begins at 1 p.m. and water balloons can be purchased ahead of the bath tub races at the fire station.
Carnival rides, bags tournament, Bingo and live music will also be some of the events uptown. The evening concludes with a street dance with music provided by Eli Alger and the Faster Horses at 9 p.m.