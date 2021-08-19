28E Agreement with Louisa-Muscatine approvedLisbon Schools approved a seven week 28E agreement to share guidance counselor Christina Meierotto with Louisa-Muscatine for the first seven weeks of the school year.
Lisbon hired Meierotto from the Louisa-Muscatine, but that district hit a snag hiring her replacement and threatened taking Lisbon to court to keep her.
The compromise, as opposed to being taken to court over the contract, is a seven week sharing agreement where Meierotto will spend one day of the work week in the Louisa-Muscatine School District. That seven week agreement would conclude Sept. 30, in which the counselor would be full time at Lisbon Schools.
Homeschool credits not allowed Effective with the 2021-2022 school year, Lisbon will no longer be accepting homeschool credits for graduation credit from Lisbon Schools.
Other area districts have taken similar action, according to Lisbon Schools secondary principal Aaron Becker.
“This also assures that all credits received by a student graduating from Lisbon were taught by certified instructors,” Becker said. “We’ll continue to work with any students who transfer from a homeschool to traditional school on what credits they would need to retake in order to graduate from Lisbon with a diploma.”
Becker noted that current Lisbon students who have homeschool credits on their transcripts from before the beginning of this school year will not be impacted by this change, as those are grandfathered in. Students trying to transfer credits beginning this school year, however, will be impacted by this change in policy.
Musical to be in springOne change that activities will see this year – the musical will be held in the spring as opposed to the fall this year.
Lisbon Schools activity director Eric Ries said that a number of youth in Lisbon want to be involved in the musical, but the date for when those performances are held (roughly the first week in November) come right as postseason is beginning for fall sports.
Ries noted both choral director Julie Stulken and band director Joseph Arch were approached about the shift and they note spring is a busier time for some of their activities, but they would be willing to shift the musical to the spring if that would help more students take part.