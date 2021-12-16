Shot clocks
to be installed
in Lions DenThe Lisbon School Board will have shot clocks installed in the hoops of the Lion’s Den.
The decision by the athletic unions in the state requires all gyms that host high school athletic play need a shot clock that is visible to players and spectators.
There is a $9,600 fee for the shot clock, with an additional roughly $1,200 possible for installation fees, which the district is looking to do themselves and save some dollars doing.
Lisbon School Board member Robyn Richey asked why there was a bid from a single company for the request. Lisbon Activities Director Eric Ries specified that the school uses Fairplay as their scoreboard in the gymnasiums, and HGI is the company who caters to Fairplay Scoreboards.
The shot clocks will be mounted above the backboard of the hoops to be visible to players.
Lisbon School Board member Jen Caspers asked if shot clocks would need to be installed in the Lisbon Early Childhood Center gymnasium, which is also used for basketball games on occasion. That would be necessary if the space were to be used for high school play, but it is not required for junior high play at this time.
Lisbon School Board approves purchase of busThe Lisbon School District approved a purchase of a $30,000 bus from Fort Madison School District.
The bus, which is a handicap accessible bus, can help with transportation of students with mobility issues. The bus would also be able to carry 40 students.
Lisbon Superintendent Pat Hocking noted that a 40-student carry level is beneficial, as the bus fleet could use a vehicle that can cater to smaller groups in the fleet.
Because it is a school bus, drivers would still require a commercial driver’s license in order to operate the vehicle.
The bus will be paid via PPEL and school infrastructure improvement funds.
Superintendent searchThe Lisbon and Springville school boards narrowed the search for a new school superintendent down to seven candidates from a pool of 19 applicants. The next joint meeting in closed session of both boards is Jan. 5, where the two boards will take those final seven candidates and come up with their final three.
Those final three candidates will then have final interviews the day of Wednesday, Jan. 26, with both boards hopefully coming to a decision Jan. 26 as to who the new superintendent for both districts will be.
Both Soringville and Lisbon are finalizing who will represent the district in community interview panels that will be held Jan. 26. Those committees will have four students, four certified staff, six teachers and six community members who will all interview each of those three candidates and then rate as their preference for the district.
The final three candidates will be made public ahead of the Jan. 26 meeting. Candidates are not identified now until they are one of the final three to not impact damage to their reputation or career.