student count The Lisbon School district’s numbers in seat count for the beginning of the school year is currently slightly lower than last year’s numbers.
At the elementary levels, seat counts were down to 465 from last year’s total of 481. With preschool students counted, elementary levels were at 523 this year, compared to 534 last year.
At the high school level, student count was down to 189 compared to last year’s 190.
That gave a total enrollment counts of 655 this year, compared to 671 last year. With preschool, numbers go to 712, compared to 724 last year.
Hocking noted even with reduced student numbers in seats, the district may still be looking at a positive certified enrollment. Enrollment numbers for certified enrollment will be reported to the state by Oct. 15. Certified enrollment counts differently weight students based on the needed resources to educate the students, with those who require special education having a higher weight than a traditional student. One district revenue stream is determined by certified enrollment.
Night Shift
contract approvedThe Lisbon School Board approved continuing night custodial contract with Night Shift. The cost increased by roughly 4 percent this school year reflective of a cost of living adjustment for employed staff. That amounts to an additional $472 per month. Lisbon superintendent Pat Hocking noted that there haven’t been any complaints with the service, and the issues of staffing the district is dealing with in other areas they don’t have with night custodians because of this contract.
Lisbon school board member Abbe Stensland asked if concerns raised last year have been addressed, like areas the custodial crew had missed on cleaning. Lisbon elementary principal Justin Brown explained that those areas that were missed were due to the staff not being as familiar with the building, and that walkthroughs with that staff have addressed some of those areas from last year.
Superintendent search firm to be approved Sept. 22The search firm for the new Lisbon superintendent will be approved at a joint meeting of the Lisbon School Board and Springville School Board Wednesday, Sept. 22. The joint meeting will take place at Lisbon Schools.