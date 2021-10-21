Niki Davis Lisbon School Board
I grew up on a farm outside of Olin and graduated from Olin High School. I furthered my education at AIB College of Business and then received my MBA from the University of Iowa. After graduating from AIB, my husband, Sean, and I quickly settled in Lisbon as we wanted the same small town feel that we had growing up, yet the convenience of being closer to more amenities. My children, Hayden and Parker are in fourth and first grade in Lisbon. I have been employed by Wells Fargo Advisors for nearly 16 years and have been a financial advisor for over two years. Outside of work, I spend quite a bit of my time volunteering with Junior Achievement, Clover Kids, 4-H, and Sauerkraut Days, coaching my children in their respective sports, and being an active volunteer at the school any way that I can. We also take time to cheer on Lisbon, the Hawkeyes, and the Cubs!
Give us your assessment of the district. What is going well; what would you like to see changed?
Lisbon is such an incredible school and I am proud to be a part of the community. The recent bond issue has paved the way for amazing advancements in all facets of our children’s school experiences. Our district is ever-growing with new families which shows we are viewed in a positive light. As a small school, student opportunities are at the forefront and I believe Lisbon has done a great job with the resources we have to give our students opportunities for success. In particular, the CTE program that is being constructed will provide students unique learning paths. One thing I would like to see changed in our district is more parent involvement in regards to administrative decisions. That change starts with parents and community members showing up consistently at board meetings and being active in the school.
Why are you running? Is there a specific issue you plan to champion?
I am running because I am passionate about and invested in the Lisbon School District and community. We have been so happy with our decision to raise our family here and I want to see the school grow in a positive way. My strengths include creating and following a clear vision, being strategic in decision making, and taking responsibility. Those strengths are truly why I’m running – I feel a great responsibility to be a voice for other parents. I recognize that with the pandemic and other issues, some parents haven’t felt as though their voices have been heard – this something that struck me as an opportunity to help bridge a perceived gap. With younger kids in the school district, I believe I have a connection with a new group of parents, many who also didn’t grow up in Lisbon, and I can be a voice for many. I look forward to the chance to continue to expand on the student opportunities and support our teachers. Our teachers are the most valuable asset to our student’s academic success.
If you are elected, what would you like to see happen during your term of office?
With Superintendent Hocking retiring after this school year, the first agenda item will be selecting the best superintendent to lead Lisbon going forward. Our administrators set the stage for our teachers who in turn create the right learning environments. Finding someone that fits well within our core values will truly shape our future as a district.
How do you think the district has managed the pandemic? What, if anything, would you have done differently?
One unfortunate thing about the pandemic is throughout the last eighteen months, there have been so many moving guidelines and differences even within governing bodies. Schools across the country, Lisbon included, have been put into an impossible position of interpreting health data with health professionals giving varying guidance. I have been a regular participant in our school board meetings for the past months and believe our board made difficult decisions that were best for the majority of families.
Anything else you’d like to share with our readers?
Due to professional obligations, I am required to run as a write-in candidate. I look forward to the opportunity to serve the Lisbon community. I would be honored if you were to write in my name (Nicole Davis or Niki Davis) on November 2nd!
Allan Mallie Lisbon School Board
Hello! My name is Allan Mallie. Currently I am finishing my 12th year on the Lisbon School Board. I am an alumnus of Lisbon school and I am a third-generation farmer on the family farm north of Mount Vernon/Lisbon. My wife Regina and I have three children, Tanya, 21, Jonathan, 17, and Alina, 13. I like to run, compose music and sing (sometimes at church, sometimes at the hogs!)
Give us your assessment of the district. What is going well; what would you like to see changed?
I feel Lisbon school has come a long way from when I first got on the board. New auditorium, new track and field, upgraded and remodeled high school and middle school wings. The LECC has provided an excellent day care into preschool learning facilities. We as a school have had to adapt and overcome many trials and tribulations. Death of our elementary principal, COVID-19, derecho, construction setbacks just to name a few. Yet we managed through it all and have become better for it. Now getting our students caught up from covid education drag is top priority. We were in survival mode for about a year and now we need to get back on track and move forward.
Why are you running? Is there a specific issue you plan to champion?
IASB is now requiring a Career and Technical Education (CTE) curriculum. We started a five-year plan by first hiring Mr. Wischmeyer as our CTE educator. I would like to see Lisbon construct a CTE facility with classes expanding each and every year. College is not for everyone, but career training in all aspects of life is.
If you are elected, what would you like to see happen during your term of office?
Maintain a top-notch education system with focus on bringing up the ones who have fallen behind. Work to maintain and up keep the facilities we have. Add on a CTE building and course options. Champion ourselves with educating our students, not just surviving the COVID years! We are also in the middle of hiring a new superintendent. I would like to be part of that process.
How do you think the district has managed the pandemic? What, if anything, would you have done differently?
We started out with COVID-19 being the great (unknown). We all hid in our homes and pretty much put a halt to education. The learning curve was massive and by choosing to go with in person school education last year, it minimized our loss of proficiency among the elementary students. Our test scores show that in person education brought us back toward the education standards and goals we had set before COVID.
Anything else you’d like to share with our readers?
COVID is like a glacier. Ever changing. Always moving. We have learned to adapt to changes and adjust when necessary. Education is like that. Ever changing. Always moving in a way that we must learn to adapt to. Our curriculum is strong. Our staff are excellent educators! My motto is keep moving onwards and upwards. Because: if you’re standing still, you’re not moving forward.
Robyn Richey Lisbon School Board
I grew up on a farm in Lone Tree, Iowa, a small town located southeast of Iowa City. After graduating from Lone Tree Community School, I attended Kirkwood Community College, then went on to the University of Iowa. I met my husband, Tom Richey, at Solon Beef Days, and moved up to Mount Vernon just over 10 years ago. Soon after moving to Mount Vernon, I started working at Hertz Farm Management as an Administrative Assistant. 6 years ago, we made the decision to move a few miles east, to Lisbon, so our children would have the opportunity to grow up in a small community that reminded us of our hometowns. My husband and I have three children, Emerson (9), Emma (6) and Emelia (4). We all enjoy keeping busy and love to camp and travel.
Give us your assessment of the district. What is going well; what would you like to see changed?
My husband and I chose to move to Lisbon from Mount Vernon not only for the community, but largely for the school district. I would like to ensure the class sizes continue to stay on the smaller side, so the children have more opportunities for one-on-one interaction with the teachers. Statistically overall, Lisbon is above average when it comes to math and reading proficiency, and I would like to see the district continue this trend.
Why are you running? Is there a specific issue you plan to champion?
I have decided to run for a seat on the school board because you can’t sit on the sidelines and hope someone with your same views and opinions will run and be your voice. The only way to ensure your voice is heard is to be the one speaking.
I want to ensure decisions regarding masks be left to the parents. If you feel wearing a mask is the right decision for your child and your family, I will fight for your right to wear one, but there should be no mandate enforcing them.
I want to be an advocate for the children with IEPs and 504s. I want to ensure each child is getting the help they need, and the teachers have the resources/tools they need to help the children progress academically.
If you are elected, what would you like to see happen during your term of office?
I would vote to ensure we are using the district’s budget in the most effective/sensible ways possible. Fiscal responsibility is very important.
As time passes, I would like to see parental choice continue to be the district’s stance.
I want to reanalyze the required courses for graduation. Lisbon needs to make ‘real life’ education a top priority. The kids graduating should have the skills they need to survive in the real world. For example, kids need to know the importance of budgeting, how to be financially responsible and how credit works. Bring back and require shop class. All kids need to know home repair and car basics—if they end up stranded on the side of the road, as a parent I want to be confident my child knows what to do and how to self-diagnose common car issues. I will be sure to push career path readiness, as students are missing many of the skills (administrative, trade, industrial, etc.) necessary to come in and make a positive impact to their employer.
How do you think the district has managed the pandemic? What, if anything, would you have done differently?
The district was put in an impossible situation the past year and a half, and we should all be grateful for their service, because we know it was not easy. The district’s choice to have full-time in person learning was the right call. No matter how much effort the district makes, eLearning is not the same as in person. Kids, especially kids with IEPs would have fallen further behind had we done a hybrid schedule.
Anything else you’d like to share with our readers?
I know I am ‘new’ to the community and my name is not widely known, but I would be honored to be your voice and representative on the board. I feel I would serve the district as an accountable, fair and unbiased member. I want the members of the community to know I will not just hear you; I will actively listen to what you have to say. I look forward to advocating for not only my children, but yours as well.
Mike Winders Lisbon School Board
I grew up on the SW side of Cedar Rapids and graduated from Prairie High School in 1988. I spent 6 years in the US Army as an Armor crewmember of the M1A1 Abrams tank and was stationed in Bamberg, Germany & Ft. Bliss, Tx. Under the 1st Armor Division, I participated in Desert Shield & Desert Storm. I am married & have 4 children ages 13 – 29 and 5 grandchildren. My family and I have lived in Lisbon since July 2013. I enjoy spending time with family and friends. I try to get out as much as possible hunting or fishing. I currently work as an appraiser for the Linn County Assessor.
Give us your assessment of the district (city). What is going well; what would you like to see changed?
I think there are serious issues with our current school board. When parents are being censored at a school board meeting there is a problem. After a conversation with a ranking staff member of the school I have to very seriously question what is being taught in regards to critical thought process vs students exiting the school with a substandard ability to think only from an emotional basis. That needs to change.
Why are you running? Is there a specific issue you plan to champion?
First and foremost, to be more involved with what is going on in my local area. I want to be able to have a say in things that will or may affect my children’s education. I believe there also needs to be an assessment of the PBIS program. We must also understand why we have lost students to other schools even though the families have not moved out of the district.
If you are elected, what would you like to see happen during your term of office?
There are a lot of issues with our schools and school boards, much of this is being currently highlighted across the country. One of the things I want to focus improvement on is parent involvement and attendance at the school board meetings. This also must be coupled with school transparency. Parents should know exactly what their children are being taught and that the current world views stay out of the class room.
Anything else you’d like to share with our readers?
As I mentioned earlier, I have two adult children and two currently in the school system. I have already been through this system once. There is a certain naivete as a parent to assume that the teachers are prolific child experts and we should never question them. Experience has shown me the harsh reality and consequences of viewing them as such.
There are a lot of issues going on with our schools across the country. We are not excluded from those ideological world views affecting us locally. The school board is elected exclusively by residents in the district for a reason. The school board must understand that. Parents must be more involved than ever right now and school board members should conduct themselves as representatives of their constituents. It’s time for much needed change on this school board.