Lisbon School Board honors Prasil, new members sworn in By Nathan Countryman nathan.countryman@wcinet.com Nov 25, 2021 Outgoing school board member David Prasil is recognized for his 36 years of service with a plaque presented by Lisbon Schools superintendent Pat Hocking. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo More than 20 people were in attendance at the Lisbon School Monday, Nov. 15, to wish outgoing Lisbon School Board member David Prasil congratulations on 36 years serving on the Lisbon School Board. Outgoing school board member David Prasil meets with incoming school board member Robyn Richey at a reception honoring Prasil ahead of the Lisbon School Board meeting. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo After the brief final meeting of the current school board, newly elected and reelected board members took the oath of office. Those members included Robyn Richey and Allan Mallie. New school board member Robyn Richey takes the oath of office at Lisbon's School Board meeting Monday, Nov. 15. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo Newly elected as board president was Jen Caspers. Mallie was elected as vice-president. Lisbon School Board member Allan Mallie takes a new oath of office as he starts his next four year term on the Lisbon School Board Monday, Nov. 15. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo