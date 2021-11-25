Prasil recognition 3
Outgoing school board member David Prasil is recognized for his 36 years of service with a plaque presented by Lisbon Schools superintendent Pat Hocking.

More than 20 people were in attendance at the Lisbon School Monday, Nov. 15, to wish outgoing Lisbon School Board member David Prasil congratulations on 36 years serving on the Lisbon School Board.

Prasil reception 2
Outgoing school board member David Prasil meets with incoming school board member Robyn Richey at a reception honoring Prasil ahead of the Lisbon School Board meeting.

After the brief final meeting of the current school board, newly elected and reelected board members took the oath of office. Those members included Robyn Richey and Allan Mallie.

Lisbon oath of office 1
New school board member Robyn Richey takes the oath of office at Lisbon’s School Board meeting Monday, Nov. 15.

Newly elected as board president was Jen Caspers. Mallie was elected as vice-president.

New oath of office 2
Lisbon School Board member Allan Mallie takes a new oath of office as he starts his next four year term on the Lisbon School Board Monday, Nov. 15.

