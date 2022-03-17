Winter make-up days setLisbon Schools will use April 15 and May 25 as make-up days for the amount of snow days the district has taken this year.
Lisbon superintendent Pat Hocking said the district has had three full snow days and a total of seven partial days lost due to inclement weather so far. The district has 32.5 hours of additional time built into the school calendar, but has always frowned at doing the bare minimum of hours needed.
Hocking said the district will review the matter again at the April school board to see if additional days need to be added to the calendar in May to make up for any lost time.
Board sets April 6 as next work session on building plans The Lisbon School board will have another work session April 6 on the facilities update for the district at 7 p.m. at the school.
At work session, the district will have rough estimates of costs for a number of the projects the board is looking to tackle, as well as a break down of new construction compared to needed maintenance and updates.
Budget hearing setThe budget hearing for the Lisbon School district will be held Wednesday, April 13, at 6 p.m. Lisbon schools superintendent Pat Hocking said the district is expecting tax revenues to decrease for the coming fiscal year.
Lisbon looking for special education instructorLisbon Schools is seeking a Strat II special education instructor for the district.
Lisbon superintendent Pat Hocking said that the projected caseloads for the district highlight the need for an additional special education instructor, as multiple instructors are taking on more students than they should. The recommendation is teachers carry a maximum of 100 points, and projected for the next school year, three teachers at Lisbon will have more than 100 points each. By hiring an additional special education instructor, that will offload some of that teaching burden on others.
If the district is unable to find a Strat II special education instructor, they will hire an additional general special education instructor to help alleviate some of that burden.
Calendar approved The board also approved the school calendar for the 2022-23 school year with no changes.