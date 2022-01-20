The Hampton-Dumont Board of Education has named Aaron Becker as the school district’s next superintendent.
Becker currently serves as principal of Lisbon Secondary School in Lisbon. There, he has developed a school culture of care that focuses on the importance of positive relationships and has worked to increase graduation rates through the formation of the Lisbon Alternative School.
“After a comprehensive search process that involved reviewing and interviewing a number of highly qualified candidates, we are very pleased to announce that Aaron Becker will serve as the next leader of our school district,” said Erran Miller, board president. “Mr. Becker is an innovative educational leader who has demonstrated an ability and a commitment to improving student achievement over the course of his career. We are excited to see the impact he will have on our students, staff, families and community moving forward.”
Becker noted at January’s Lisbon School Board meeting that from now until July 1, his focus will remain on the students at the Lisbon School systems, despite this new job.
“I have a lot of mixed emotions,” Becker said. “I’m excited about this new opportunity for me, but I’m going to miss Lisbon and the great people I’ve mett at this district, as well as how you’ve all treated me and my family. I’ve talked a lot with Hampton-Dumont that my focus will remain here in Lisbon through the end of my contract the remainder of this year. I want to thank the board and community for the support over the years.”
The Lisbon School Board did not release Becker’s contract at January’s meeting, but is expecting to at either February or March’s meeting when the contract with Hampton-Dumont is squared away. Lisbon superintendent Pat Hocking said that the priority positions for the district to be replacing this spring will be the technology director and secondary principal.
At Lisbon, Becker led the creation of an industrial technology program to increase career and technical education opportunities and course offerings for students. He also developed a CTE committee with local businesses to help sustain the program. Additionally, Becker worked with the building leadership team to develop short- and long-term goals for enhancing student achievement and the school culture.
Becker previously served as a principal and associate principal in the Fairfield Community School District, as well as a principal and activities director in the Harmony CSD. He began his career in education as a third- and fifth-grade teacher at Van Allen Elementary in Mount Pleasant. He also has experience as a boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball coach.
Becker holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from Viterbo University and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Iowa Wesleyan University. He received a superintendency advanced certificate from the University of Northern Iowa.
The Hampton-Dumont board worked with Grundmeyer Leader Services to conduct its search. The process has included a community-wide survey, asking district residents to provide their input on the qualities and characteristics they would like to see in the district’s next leader. The board conducted a first round of interviews on December 21, and the board and stakeholder interview teams met with the finalists on January 6.
Becker will succeed current superintendent Todd Lettow, who is retiring at the end of the school year. He will officially begin serving as superintendent effective July 1, 2022.