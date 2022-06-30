The Lisbon Lions softball squad continued their roll into a new week, winning seven of their eight games and advancing to 29-4 overall. Calamus-Wheatland, the second-place team in the conference, has a record of 15-14.
Monday, June 20Game One The Lions opened their week with a 10-0 victory over home team Edgewood-Colesburg in game one of their doubleheader.
Lisbon put up seven runs in the third inning to boost their effort.
Ryleigh Allgood was awarded the win, pitching for five innings and striking seven out.
Game TwoAllgood pitched four innings and fanned six in the second Lions victory, where the team won 9-4.
Kali Nelson was instrumental in the win, with two hits leading to three RBIs.
Thursday, June 23Game OneThe first of two games at Marquette Catholic was a 12-0 Lions win featuring a grand-slam from sophomore Chloe Clausen.
Game TwoThe Petersen sisters were key in a game two win over their hosts, with senior Mia having two hits, including a double and four runs batted in.
Younger sister Addy Petersen, a sophomore, had three hits and a stolen base, while pitching six innings and striking out two.
Friday, June 24The Lions suffered a rare misstep Friday at Assumption, dropping the contest 7-2 to the Knights.
Lions junior Ella Clark was a light in the dark, with her one hit translating into a two-run home run.
Game TwoLisbon regained their footing in the second of two games, defeating the Marshalltown Bobcats 12-0.
Peyton Robinson went 4-4, stole three bases, and had two RBIs.
Blair Baltes provided the team with three hits and three RBIs.
Ryleigh Allgood took the win, pitching four innings and striking out eight.
Saturday, June 25Game OneA tournament in Marshalltown was next on the team’s slate, when the Lions rallied in the sixth inning of game one to fend off Colfax-Mingo 4-2.
Mia Petersen had two RBIs and a home run.
Allgood was awarded the win, pitching seven innings and striking out two.
Game TwoThe BCLUW Comets were the next opponent for the Lions, who handily defeated them 10-0.
Addy Petersen took the win, pitching five innings.
Baltes had two hits, including a homer, and scored three teammates.