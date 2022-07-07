Lis SB Peyton Robinson
Buy Now

Lisbon’s Peyton Robinson connects with the ball in play earlier this season.

The Lisbon Lions varsity softball team continued to flex their collective muscle last week, adding three more wins to make it six straight.

The Lions sit at 32-4 overall. Second place in the Tri-Rivers East, Calamus-Wheatland, sits at 16-16.

Monday, June 28 Game One

Lis SB Ryleigh Allgood
Buy Now

Lisbon’s Ryleigh Allgood pitches in play earlier this season.

Lisbon came out of the gate strong Monday night, defeating the home team, Maquoketa Valley Wildcats, 14-0 in the first game of a doubleheader.

Peyton Robinson led the visiting team’s offense with four hits, three RBIs, and a stolen base.

Ryleigh Allgood found success on both offense and defense, pitching five innings, and striking out 13.

At the plate, Allgood had one hit that drove three teammates home.

Allgood was awarded the win in game one.

Lis SB 4 Catcher Sarah Dietsch
Buy Now

Lisbon catcher Sarah Dietsch fields a pop fly in play earlier this season, while Ella Clark (No. 1) looks to back up the play.

Game Two Robinson provided a spark in game two as well, which saw the visiting Lions winning 13-2.

The junior had two hits, with one RBI and three stolen bases.

Fellow junior Blair Baltes managed one hit, which scored three of her fellow Lisbon teammates.

Addy Petersen was awarded the win behind the plate, pitching for five innings and striking out one.

Lis SB 5 Blair Baltes
Buy Now

Lisbon’s Blair Baltes looks to make contact in play earlier this season.

Wednesday, June 29The team’s third win came on their home field when they defeated the Anamosa Blue Raiders 3-0.

Baltes had two hits and an RBI while Allgood got it done on the mound again, throwing seven innings and fanning 12.

Recommended for you