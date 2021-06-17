The Lisbon varsity softball team continued their roll the week of Jun. 6, splitting a doubleheader with the Central City Wildcats before batting away competition from Starmont and Easton Valley to end the week with a 5-1 record.
Bob Bunting, in his 52nd season coaching the team, and the Lions improved to 16-4 after the week’s six games.
Lions split doubleheader with Central City WildcatsThe Lions split a doubleheader with Central City Monday, June 7, with a 7-3 win in game one and a 7-5 loss in game two.
In game one, the Lions came out aggressively against the Wildcats, notching up one run in the second, four more in the fourth, and two more in the sixth. An attempted Central City rally in the seventh, which produced three runs, fell short, with Lisbon taking the win 7-3.
Blair Baltes, a sophomore, had three hits, scored two runs, and had two RBIs.
Ryleigh Allgood, a sophomore, pitching seven innings, and struck out nine with an ERA of 3.00.
In game two, the Lions and Wildcats were locked at one apiece after the first inning, with Central City adding two more runs in the second to take a 3-1 lead. Each team scored three runs in the third inning, to make it 6-4 Wildcats after three. The Lions added one more run in the fourth, and the Wildcats matched it in the sixth to take the contest 7-5.
Baltes had three hits in her three trips to home plate, including a triple.
Allgood had one hit, one run, and one RBI.
Addy Petersen, a first year Lion, pitched three innings and struck out three.
The Lions fell to 10-2 overall after the doubleheader.
Lions pick up two wins in home doubleheader The Lions swept the Starmont Stars in a doubleheader played at Lisbon on Tuesday, June 8. The Lions took game one 5-0 and game two 11-1.
In game one, Lisbon scored runs in the third, the fourth (two), fifth, and sixth innings at Lisbon City Park as they hosted the Starmont Stars.
Quynci Swales, a senior for the Stars, hit a double at the top of the fifth in a failed comeback attempt for Starmont.
Baltes strung together two hits, both doubles, producing an RBI and scoring once herself.
Allgood pitched seven innings and fanned 11.
In game two, the Lions had a 3-1 lead after the opening inning, and padded their lead with another run in the second and in the fourth, piling on with six more runs in the sixth inning to notch an 11-1 victory.
Peyton Robinson, a sophomore, had two hits, scored two runs, had two RBIs, and stole a base.
Allgood pulled double duty, pitching six innings and striking out seven, as well as scoring a run, a hit, and two RBIs.
Lions sweep Easton ValleyThe Lions continued their wins with a sweep of Easton Valley in a doubleheader Thursday, June 10. The Lions won game one with a score of 12-0 and game two with a score of 10-0.
In game one, Lisbon jumped out to a convincing lead after one inning, scoring nine runs, before adding yet another three in the second inning. The game over the visiting River Hawks ended with a 12-0 Lions win after three innings.
Robinson had two hits, including a double, three runs, and three RBI. The sophomore also stole two bases.
Allgood pitched three innings in the win, striking out four.
In game two, Lisbon scored three runs in the first, with two more in the second, and exploded with five runs in the fifth inning.
Senior Lion Stacia Hall had one hit which led to an RBI.
First year Addy Petersen arguably stole the show with two hits, including a double and an RBI, and pitching a no-hitter in five innings, striking out four.
Lions split at Jesup The Lions split wins and losses at the Jesup tournaments on Friday, June 11, and Tuesday, June 12.
CPU over Lions 2-0 The Center Point-Urbana Stormin’ Pointers scraped together a 2-0 win over Lisbon with one run in the first inning, and another in the fifth.
Allgood did her best for the Lions in the loss, with two hits and seven innings pitched, fanning 14.
Lions win 8-0Lisbon posted two runs in the fourth, three more in the fifth, and yet three more in the sixth for an 8-0 triumph over the Don Bosco Dons.
Baltes contributed with three hits, including a double and a home run, driving in two runs in addition to scoring herself.
Petersen pitched seven innings, struck two out, and had an ERA of 0.00.
Crestwood wins 14-10The Crestwood Cadets simply scored more runs in their 14-10 victory over the Lions, despite the fact that 10 runs will win more often than not.
Sophomore Ella Clark had a solid game, with two hits, including a double and producing two runs, as well as scoring twice herself.
The Cadets outfoxed the Lions in both hits (17-9) and RBIs (12-6).
Lions win over South Winneshiek Warriors 9-3The Lions and Warriors were tied up at one after the first inning, but Lisbon overpowered South Winneshiek with five more runs in the second, and three more in the third. The Warriors added two runs in the fourth inning, but the effort fell short as the Lions won 9-3.
Hall had one hit and scored twice.
Robinson had one hit, one RBI, and also scored twice.
Allgood pitched five innings and struck out eight.