The Lisbon Lions ended another storied run just shy of their goal — the elusive softball state championship.

The Class 1A quarterfinal would find the Lions and opponents Twin City Sabers in a pitcher’s duel of sorts — extending to the extra and decisive eighth inning.

Lisbon SB Mia Petersen
Lisbon’s Mia Petersen throws the ball towards home in the consolation round of the softball state tournament.
Lisbon SB Ella Clark
Lisbon’s Ella Clark (No. 1) prepares for the catch at first base at the state softball tournament.
Lisbon SB Kali Nelson
Lisbon’s Kali Nelson (No. 19) swings at a pitch in the quarterfinal match at the state softball tournament.
Lisbon SB Catcher Blair Baltes
Lisbon’s Blair Baltes (No. 23) fields an errant ball as catcher in the quarterfinal game at the state tournament.
Lisbon SB Peyton Robinson
Lisbon’s Peyton Robinson (No. 7) runs for first plate during the state softball tournament.
Lisbon SB Blair Baltes
Lisbon’s Blair Baltes bats in the quarterfinal match of the state softball tournament.
Lisbon SB Ryleigh Allgood
Lisbon’s Ryleigh Allgood pitches in the consolation round at the state softball tournament.

