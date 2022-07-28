The Lisbon Lions ended another storied run just shy of their goal — the elusive softball state championship.
The Class 1A quarterfinal would find the Lions and opponents Twin City Sabers in a pitcher’s duel of sorts — extending to the extra and decisive eighth inning.
Tuesday, July 19The Lions — ranked third at 35-4, and the Sabers, 26-3, clashed at Iowa Central Field in Fort Dodge, with the seventh-ranked Twin City team coming out on top 2-0 in extra innings.
Sabers pitcher Grace Bailey was the key to the game.
From the pitcher’s mound, Bailey pitched a four-hit shutout. But the Twin City standout had even more to offer.
The game remained scoreless with Bailey and Ryleigh Allgood alternating on the mound until the eighth inning when Bailey cranked a two-run homer over the center field fence, scoring teammate Rylee Dunkin and herself. Dunkin had already stolen second and assumed her place on third after a misjudged throw from Lisbon. The home run was the result of the first ball pitched to Bailey in the eighth.
The Lions were unable to respond in the bottom of the inning, and the Sabers would play another day, with Lisbon playing in a consolation game on Wednesday.
Wednesday, July 20
The Class 1A consolation game saw the Lions clashing with rivals Newell-Fonda, with the Mustangs officially ending Lisbon’s journey with a score of 7-1.
The Mustangs jumped out to a 3-1 lead at the end of the first inning, and the team piled on four more runs in the third, with the Lions unable to answer for them.
Newell-Fonda took the win 7-1.
Ryleigh Allgood took the loss for the Lions, pitching for six innings and striking out three.
Lisbon will return for the 2022-23 season short Mia Petersen, a pivotal player for the team who graduated in the spring. However, the remainder of the team is expected to return.