The Lisbon varsity softball team continued their winning ways last week, stacking up wins to finish the week 10-1, and easily on top of the Tri-Rivers Conference.
Tuesday, May 31First up for the Lions was a doubleheader at home with the Alburnett Pirates.
Lisbon sent the Pirates home after defeating them 8-3 and 9-8.
Ryleigh Allgood collected the two wins from the mound, throwing 12 total innings between the two games, and striking out six.
Peyton Robinson had two hits in game one, while Kali Nelson had one hit in game one, and two more in game two. Blair Baltes also had two hits in the second game.
Thursday, June 2 The Lions traveled to take on the Calamus-Wheatland Warriors Thursday, defeating their hosts in both games of a doubleheader.
Allgood was again instrumental for Lisbon in game one, with three hits and two runs batted in, as well as pitching seven innings and fanning seven. The junior posted similar numbers in the second game.
Friday, June 3Blair Baltes helped propel the Lions over the Midland Eagles in game one of a doubleheader in Lisbon, with her two hits driving in four runs. Allgood was awarded the win, pitching for four innings and striking out seven.
Saturday, June 4In Saturday’s outings, the Lions took a 17-0 win against North Tama and a 18-0 win against Iowa Valley.