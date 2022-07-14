The Lisbon Lions softball team had a close call, but they’re on their way.
The squad first knocked down the Montezuma Bravettes 10-0 in second round action before fighting tooth and nail with Springville in the semifinals and came out on top 7-6 in eight innings.
The win sends the Lions to Clarksville for the Class 1A Region 6 Championship, where a further win would send them to the state tournament. It would be their fifth such trip in a row.
Wednesday, July 6
The Lions easily fended off a challenge from Montezuma, with pitcher Ryleigh Allgood taking the win, pitching six innings and striking out nine.
Peyton Robinson had three hits in the effort, crossed home plate four times, and stole two bases.
Kali Nelson chipped in with two hits, including a double, and three RBIs.
Kallie Robison shouldered the loss for the Bravettes, pitching for five innings and striking out two.
The game concluded after six innings due to the mercy rule.
Friday, July 8 The Lions, at 33-4 going into Friday, are a team accustomed to winning.
The Orioles of Springville came to town for the Class 1A Region 6 semifinal, and shook the home team to their core.
From the get-go, Springville made it evident it wouldn’t be another walk in the park for Lisbon.
A 1-0 lead for the Lions after one inning was answered by the Orioles in the top of the second.
Lisbon responded to that with a run of their own in the bottom of the same inning, giving them a slight 2-1 edge.
Happy days seemed to be here again when graduated senior Mia Petersen hit a two-run homer (her third home run of the season) out of the park, providing the Lions a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth.
But Springville wouldn’t simply roll over, and the Orioles posted two more runs in the top of the fifth to make it 4-3.
At the top of the sixth, Springville added on two more runs, assuming a 5-4 lead over their hosts.
On the other side of the inning, Peyton Robinson found herself on third base, booking it on an error to score and tie the game up 5-5.
The seventh inning came and went without a run scored.
The Orioles exploded out of the gate in the extra eighth inning, with Kailee Jacobs sending a pitch well over the right-field wall, giving the visiting team a 6-5 lead before their side was retired on outs.
Gabi Moehlman, solid all game with three hits, hit a triple with one out, scoring teammate Blair Baltes and tying the game yet again at six.
With Moehlman poised on third base, the Orioles intentionally walked Robinson and Petersen, opting to throw instead to Kali Nelson, who stepped to the plate with four previous failed at-bats.
It would prove to be the difference in the game.