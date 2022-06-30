Lisbon softball has been assigned to the Class 1A District Region 6 for the playoffs.

Lisbon has a pass in the first round of competition. They will have their first game Wednesday, July 6, at Lisbon City Park at 7 p.m., facing the winners of the game between Montezuma and HLV.

The winner of that game will advance onto the next game to be played Friday, July 8, at Lisbon City Park at 7 p.m.

The winner of that match will advance to the regional final, to be played Monday, July 11 at 7 p.m. That matchup will be hosted by the team with the highest rankings.

Recommended for you