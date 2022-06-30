Lisbon softball postseason begins July 6 Jun 30, 2022 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lisbon softball has been assigned to the Class 1A District Region 6 for the playoffs.Lisbon has a pass in the first round of competition. They will have their first game Wednesday, July 6, at Lisbon City Park at 7 p.m., facing the winners of the game between Montezuma and HLV.The winner of that game will advance onto the next game to be played Friday, July 8, at Lisbon City Park at 7 p.m.The winner of that match will advance to the regional final, to be played Monday, July 11 at 7 p.m. That matchup will be hosted by the team with the highest rankings. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesUniversity of Iowa men's basketball: Murray twins have Anamosa tiesBreaking: Railroad crossings in Lisbon will be closed for improvements starting ThursdayATV/UTV supporters celebrate new lawSwimming not recommended at Lake Macbride beach due to E. coliAnamosa baseball: North division champs!Anamosa softball: Believing in the processReflection upon retirement: Hunt discusses changing educational landscapeAnamosa trapshooting: Bright, Poling lead Raiders at state trapSolon Legion Auxiliary selects Nora Dibble and Emilee Suchomel for Girls State 2022Midland softball: Coming right back Images Videos