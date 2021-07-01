It was a busy week for the Lisbon softball team, as the Lions picked up multiple wins in contests played throughout the week in the Tri-Rivers East Conference and bringing their record to 17-3 in the conference and 26-8 overall.
The Lions topped Edgewood-Colesburg and Marquette, and picked up three wins at the Marshalltown tournament played Friday and Saturday. Their only loss for the week came at the Marshalltown tournament Friday, June 25.
Lions drop Edgewood-Colesburg Vikings in home doubleheaderLions win 10-0
Lisbon settled game one convincingly, keeping Edgewood-Colesburg off the scoreboard entirely while scoring a run in the first, three in the third, one in each the fourth and fifth, and yet four more in the sixth inning to pile 10 runs on the visiting Vikings.
The Lions occupied 13 bases during the contest, while the Vikings would only land on base twice.
Lisbon sophomore Kali Nelson had three hits, including a double, drove in three runs, and crossed home plate twice.
Fellow Lions sophomore Ryleigh Allgood pitched six innings, and struck out nine.
Game two
Lions over Vikings 7-3
The Vikings would strike first with a run in the first inning and two more in the second, but with the Lions scoring three runs in the second themselves, Lisbon tied up the contest 3-3 going into the third.
Edgewood-Colesburg would not score again in the game, but the Lions added another run in the third and in the fifth, with yet two more runs in the sixth to win 7-3.
Ella Clark, a sophomore, and Taylor Techau, a senior, both had two RBIs in the win.
Allgood again pitched for the Lions for five and a third innings, striking out seven.
The Lions improved to 21-7 with the two wins.
Lions win two
over Marquette Lisbon defeats Marquette 4-3
The Lions struck first, scoring one run in the second inning, remaining ahead 1-0 until Marquette scored two runs in the fifth, assuming a 2-1 lead until the sixth, when the Lions responded with two runs of their own. Both teams scored one run in the seventh, with Lisbon coming out on top 4-3.
The Lions had nine hits in the contest, and the Mohawks had three.
Lions senior Stacia Hall had two hits and scored a run.
Paige Roos, another senior, had one hit that scored a run.
Ryleigh Allgood, sophomore, pitched seven innings and struck out 12.
Game two
Lions win 14-0
The Lions prevented the Mohawks from scoring the entire game, while piling on two runs in the first, three in the second, five in the fourth, and four more in the fifth to win 14-0.
Roos had another offensive showcase in game two, with three hits, including two doubles, and five RBIs.
Ninth-grader Addy Petersen pitched five innings and struck out four.
The Lions had 10 more hits in the game than the Mohawks at 15-5.
Lions split at MarshalltownGame one
Lions win 7-6 over Bobcats
The Lions eked out a 7-6 win over the Marshalltown Bobcats, leading the majority of the game until Marshalltown scored six runs in the seventh to threaten a comeback, but ultimately lose.
Peyton Robinson had two hits, two stolen bases and an RBI.
Allgood had two hits and two RBIs.
On the mound, Allgood threw for seven innings and struck out seven.
Game two
Assumption over Lisbon 13-0
Assumption scored 12 runs in the first inning, and one more in the second to win 13-0.
Lions pick up
two at MarshalltownGame one
Lisbon over Lynnville-Sully Hawks 7-2
The Lions notched a 7-2 win over Lynnville-Sully on Saturday. The Hawks struck first when they scored a run in the first inning, but Lisbon scored five runs in the third and two in the fourth. Lynnville-Sully added another run in the sixth, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Lions, who won 7-2.
Techau had two hits for the visiting Lions.
Clark had one hit that led to two runs.
Allgood pitched six innings and struck out four.
Game two
Lisbon over BCLUW Comets 12-0
The Lions jumped right out of the gate in game two, this playing the BCLUW Comets. Lisbon scored 11 runs in the first inning, and one in the second.
Mia Petersen, a junior, was two-for-two at the plate, scoring twice and knocking two teammates home.
The Lions have a commanding lead in the Tri-Rivers East.