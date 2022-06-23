The Lisbon Lions softball squad went 6-2 last week to improve to 22-3 and 14-2 in the Tri-Rivers East conference. Second-place Calamus-Wheatland is 7-9 in the conference.

Blair Baltes
Lisbon’s Blair Baltes looks to throw the ball towards first base for the out in play last week.

Monday, June 13 The week opened with the Lions hosting the East Buchanan Buccaneers and winning both games of the doubleheader.

Junior pitcher Ryleigh Allgood took the win in the first game, pitching seven innings, and striking out nine.

Blair Baltes had one hit in the game, a double that drove three of her teammates home.

Peyton Robinson contributed in a big way to the second game with three doubles and a home run, scoring five of her fellow Lions.

Alexa Roos
Lisbon’s Alexa Roos pitches in play last week.

Tuesday, June 14A doubleheader at Springville was next on the team’s slate, with Lisbon splitting the two games with their hosts.

The Orioles won game one 10-8, while the Lions bounced back in game two to win 5-0.

Sisters Mia Petersen, a senior, and Addy Petersen, a sophomore, each hit home runs in the effort.

Thursday, June 16

Chloe Clausen
Lisbon’s Chloe Clausen (No. 30) throws a ball towards home plate.

The Lions again split a doubleheader Thursday at North Linn, with a 7-1 win in game one and dropping the second game 4-3.

Allgood pitched 10 2/3 innings, striking out a total of 15.

Gabi Moehlman
Gabi Moehlman (No. 26) lines up for a bunt in play last week

Saturday, June 18Lisbon ended the week with a pair of wins in Davenport at the Durant Classic.

The Lions defeated the Davenport North Wildcats in the first game 7-1.

Lisbon softball pitchers meeting
Members of the Lisbon infield hold a meeting at the pitchers mound in play last week.

Allgood again collected the win in game one, while incoming freshman Alexa Roos took the win in game two, pitching all seven innings of the 4-3 over Durant for the visiting Lions.

