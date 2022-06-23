featured Lisbon softball untouchable in Tri-Rivers East By Trent Bowman trent.bowman@wcinet.com trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Jun 23, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lisbon Lions softball squad went 6-2 last week to improve to 22-3 and 14-2 in the Tri-Rivers East conference. Second-place Calamus-Wheatland is 7-9 in the conference. Buy Now Lisbon’s Blair Baltes looks to throw the ball towards first base for the out in play last week. --Contributed photo by Jennifer Tischer Monday, June 13 The week opened with the Lions hosting the East Buchanan Buccaneers and winning both games of the doubleheader.Junior pitcher Ryleigh Allgood took the win in the first game, pitching seven innings, and striking out nine.Blair Baltes had one hit in the game, a double that drove three of her teammates home.Peyton Robinson contributed in a big way to the second game with three doubles and a home run, scoring five of her fellow Lions. Buy Now Lisbon’s Alexa Roos pitches in play last week. --Contributed photo by Jennifer Tischer Tuesday, June 14A doubleheader at Springville was next on the team’s slate, with Lisbon splitting the two games with their hosts.The Orioles won game one 10-8, while the Lions bounced back in game two to win 5-0.Sisters Mia Petersen, a senior, and Addy Petersen, a sophomore, each hit home runs in the effort.Thursday, June 16 Buy Now Lisbon’s Chloe Clausen (No. 30) throws a ball towards home plate. --Contributed photo by Jennifer Tischer The Lions again split a doubleheader Thursday at North Linn, with a 7-1 win in game one and dropping the second game 4-3.Allgood pitched 10 2/3 innings, striking out a total of 15. Buy Now Gabi Moehlman (No. 26) lines up for a bunt in play last week --Contributed photo by Jennifer Tischer Saturday, June 18Lisbon ended the week with a pair of wins in Davenport at the Durant Classic.The Lions defeated the Davenport North Wildcats in the first game 7-1. Buy Now Members of the Lisbon infield hold a meeting at the pitchers mound in play last week. --Contributed photo by Jennifer Tischer Allgood again collected the win in game one, while incoming freshman Alexa Roos took the win in game two, pitching all seven innings of the 4-3 over Durant for the visiting Lions. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save trent.bowman.wcinet.com Author email Follow trent.bowman.wcinet.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSwimming not recommended at Lake Macbride beach due to E. coliBack in BusinessUniversity of Iowa men's basketball: Murray twins have Anamosa tiesAnamosa baseball: Delivering some big wins, babySpringville softball: Couple of walk-off winnersMusic on Main concerts begin June 1Starlighters brings ‘Camelot’ to lifeInvestigatory audit requested for student activities funds at LisbonFun, challenges, and trophiesAnamosa softball: Much needed win in busy stretch ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.